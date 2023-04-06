Teaching of the future, university for everyone and Easter

The NEOS MP Yannick Shetty, the top candidate from the Association of Socialist Students for the ÖH election Nina Mathies and the evangelical pastor Ralf Stoffers are the guests in “Vorarlberg LIVE” on Thursday.

Yannick

Shetty, Nationalratsabgeordneter (NEOS)

At the age of 27, the youngest member of the Austrian Parliament, the NEOS spokesman on the agenda of apprenticeship training visits selected model companies in Vorarlberg on Thursday. After his “Ländle apprenticeship tour” he is a guest in the studio of “Vorarlberg LIVE”. For example, Shetty has long been demanding that apprenticeships in Austrian companies should also be made accessible to people from third countries. A “red-white-red card” for apprenticeships could counteract a shortage of apprentices and thus a shortage of skilled workers in the longer term.

Nina Mathies, top candidate VSStÖ

In “Vorarlberg LIVE”, Nina Mathies, who was born in Altach, from the Association of Socialist Students (VSStÖ) presents her demands and projects for the forthcoming Austrian Students’ Union, which will take place from May 9th to 11th. As the VSStÖ top candidate, she is entering the race with the motto “Loud for everyone”. The 22-year-old went to Vienna in 2019 and began studying environmental engineering. At the last ÖH election, she was the top candidate for the VSStÖ at the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, where she achieved the historically best result for the VSStÖ at the Boku. She has been the ÖH chair there since July 2021.

Pastor Ralf Stoffers, Evangelical Church in Bregenz

Today’s Holy Thursday marks the beginning of the Easter weekend. For Ralf Stoffers, he is the evangelical pastor of the district of Bregenz, tomorrow’s Good Friday stands above all for human suffering, but at the same time for God’s solidarity with human beings and their suffering. In “Vorarlberg LIVE” the pastor explains, among other things, why Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter belong together as one big festival for him.

VORARLBERG LIVE on Thursday, April 6, 2023

When: from 5 p.m. live on VOL.AT, VN.at and Ländle TV

Guests: Yannick Shetty (NEO Member of the National Council), Nina Mathies (VSStÖ top candidate ÖH election 2023) and Pastor Ralf Stoffers (Protestant Church Bregenz)

Moderation: Pascal Pletsch (VOL.AT chief reporter)