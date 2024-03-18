Team players in Argentina are arrested for sexual abuse

BUENOS AIRES-. The four footballers of the club Velez Sarsfield of Argentina accused of sexual abuse against a young journalist at the beginning of March in the northern province of Tucumán were arrested this Monday after the psychological tests to which the victim was subjected.

Uruguayan goalkeeper Sebastian Sosa, Paraguayan striker José Ignacio Florentín and Argentines Braian Cufré and Abiel Osorio were placed under arrest on the orders of the prosecutor of the case, Maria Eugenia Posse, in the courts of San Miguel de Tucuman, the provincial capital of the same name located 1,200 kilometers north of Buenos Aires.

After learning of the judicial measure, Vélez Sarsfield announced the suspension of the contracts of the four players.

A woman reported that she was the victim of a group rape by the four soccer players in the early hours of Sunday, March 3, in a hotel in that town, hours after Vélez’s draw against local Atlético de Tucumán in the Argentine league.

The identity of the young woman, who is a journalist, has not been revealed.

Within 48 hours a judge must determine whether the accused continue the process in detention or release.

The prosecutor ordered the arrest of the players after the complainant testified under the “Gesell Chamber” system.

“It has been very strong, very clear. She has agreed at the Gesell Chamber with what was stated in the complaint,” Patricia Leme, the complainant’s lawyer, told reporters.

According to the victim’s story, Sosa sent her messages through the Instagram application to invite her to the Hilton Hotel, which she accepted, arriving at that place in the early hours of Sunday, March 3 and “going directly up to room 407, where she was already waiting for the player.”

Upon entering the room, the woman observed that Cufré, Osorio and Florentín were also there, with whom she shared “some cans of beer” and other drinks. She stated that she began to feel sick and dizzy, so she lay down on one of the beds.

It was then, according to her story, that they sexually abused her without any consent. The young woman left the hotel by her means.

Sosa was the only one of the four defendants who spoke publicly and denied the accusation.

In a statement, Vélez indicated that he resolved to suspend the employment contract of the four players and initiate an internal summary, given that the events occurred in the hotel where the team was concentrated.

“The club reiterates its deepest concern about the reported events, which are clearly contrary to the principles and values ​​of our Institution,” said Vélez. “We remain at the disposal of justice so that the facts are clarified and we will continue to report the measures that are adopted.”

It is not the first time that similar complaints have occurred against players from Vélez and other Argentine clubs.

At the end of 2020, a woman accused Thiago Almada and Miguel Brizuela of sexual abuse during a private party, and both were separated from the squad and charged by justice. In February 2021, the club announced its reinstatement to the squad, referring to the inclusion of new evidence, expertise and testimonies in the court case.

Colombian Sebastián Villa awaits trial for the alleged sexual abuse of a young woman in 2021 when he was a Boca Juniors player.

Meanwhile, full-back Nahuel Zárate, from Independiente, was sentenced in 2017 to six and a half years in prison for sexual abuse.

Source: AP