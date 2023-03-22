Tebboune announces the upcoming return of the Algerian ambassador to France

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune addressed several issues (relations with Morocco, with Spain, with France and his official trip to Russia next May, etc.) in an interview with the el Jazeera channel.

During this interview with el Jazeera, President Tebboune therefore returned to relations between Algeria and France, saying that they are wavering, while informing that the Algerian ambassador to France will soon be back. in Paris, and this more than a month after his recall for consultations after the affair of the exfiltration of Amira Bouraoui, deemed illegal by Algiers.

Indeed, while relations between Algeria and France have experienced a lull since the arrival of Macron in August 2022, new tensions have appeared after the exfiltration, deemed illegal by Algiers, of Amira Bouraoui to France, via Tunisia, February 6, 2023. Two days later, on February 8, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune recalled the Algerian ambassador to France, Said Moussi for consultations.

What did Tebboune say about relations between Algeria and Morocco?

During this same interview, the President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, also mentioned relations between Algeria and Morocco, affirming that relations between the two neighboring countries have reached a point of no return.

Indeed, President Tebboune who granted an interview to the Al Jazeera channel, returned to the diplomatic relations between Algeria and its neighboring country Morocco, affirming that they have reached a point of no return. Also justifying the position of Algiers as being a reaction by saying: “Our position is therefore a reaction”.

In addition, the Head of State, Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his regrets about the situation and the relations between two neighboring countries.