Tech Hebdo #33: the new version of Midjourney impresses

This Monday, and like every week, find Tech Hebdo. On the agenda, a debrief of the tech news that marked the week presented by François Sorel and Jérôme Colombain.

ChatGPT has been at the heart of tech news for several weeks now and it’s not ready to be over. GPT-4, the new version of the chatbot, deploys many new features that Julie Ragot, Tech&Co journalist deciphers for us on set.

More and more realistic creations, this is what the new version of Midjourney offers. Nick St Pierre, American graphic designer, reveals on Twitter the photos he was able to generate thanks to artificial intelligence. These are impressively realistic.

After unveiling its Galaxy S23 at the start of the year, Samsung is positioning itself in the mid-range with the A range: A14, A34 and A54. Bastien Sudron, smartphone product manager at Samsung is on our set to present them to us.

Still on the smartphone market, a new one is entering the premium category: the Xiaomi 13 Pro. We discovered it at MWC 2023, Melinda Davan-Soulas comes to tell us what she thinks.