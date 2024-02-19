Technology companies sign agreement to prevent AI from disrupting elections

The main technology companies signed an agreement on Friday to voluntarily take “reasonable precautions” to prevent artificial intelligence tools from being used to disrupt democratic elections around the world.

Executives from Adobe, Amazon, Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI and TikTok gathered at the Munich Security Conference to announce a new framework for how to respond to AI-generated deepfakes that deliberately mislead voters.

Sam Altman, left, CEO of OpenAI, appears on stage with Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, at OpenAI DevDay, OpenAI’s first developer conference, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Barbara Ortutay)

Twelve other companies – including Elon Musk’s X – have also signed up to the agreement.

“Everyone recognizes that no technology company, no government, no civil society organization is capable of dealing alone with the advent of this technology and its potential nefarious use,” said Nick Clegg, president of global affairs at Meta. , the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, in an interview prior to the summit.

The images in the book that Northern Kentucky University students have created about Southgate Street School have been generated entirely by artificial intelligence, based on stories from former students. (Spectrum News 1/Sam Knef)

The deal is largely symbolic, but targets increasingly realistic AI-generated images, audio and video “that falsify or deceptively alter the appearance, voice or actions of political candidates, election officials and other key stakeholders in a democratic election, or who provide false information to voters about when, where and how they can legally vote.”

…

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.