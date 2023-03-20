“Ted Lasso”: the team of the series invited to the White House to discuss mental health

The actors of this comic series, which gives pride of place to mental health issues, will meet US President Joe Biden on Monday.

The actors of the hit American television series Ted Lasso will meet President Joe Biden on Monday to discuss “the importance” of mental health issues, the White House announced on Sunday.

The US President and his wife Jill “will welcome Jason Sudeikis and the cast of Ted Lasso at the White House to discuss the importance of looking after everyone’s mental health in order to promote overall well-being,” according to a statement from the White House.

“A source of inspiration for the whole world”

The comedy series broadcast by Apple TV+ explores the mental health of several characters by addressing issues such as bullying, anger, relationships and self-esteem, as well as symptoms such as anxiety attacks.

Jason Sudeikis plays Ted Lasso, a lost American football manager when he takes charge of a dysfunctional English football team after the divorce of its owners, while he himself must face his own mental health difficulties.

“Ted Lasso has been an inspiration to the world with its universal themes of optimism, kindness and determination as well as Lasso’s ‘believe it’ philosophy,” Apple TV+ noted in a quoted statement. by the specialized site Deadline.

On Sunday, Joe Biden tweeted a photo from the Oval Office with a “BELIEVE” sign taped above the door, in reference to the coach’s mantra adopted by his team on the show.

One of the causes of the mandate

The Biden administration says it has increased resources for youth mental health and provided some $500 million to states to help them adopt assistive devices like 988 Suicide. Anyone struggling mentally or going through a suicidal crisis can get support by calling or texting 988 nationwide.

Series Ted Lasso notably won in 2022 and 2021 the Emmys for Best Comedy of the Year, Best Actor for John Sudeikis and Best Supporting Actor for Brett Goldstein.

After his award in 2021, Jason Sudeikis said the comedy was about family, guides and teachers, and teammates. “And I won’t be here without those three things in my life,” he added.