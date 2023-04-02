Teen Fact-Checking Network: Teens warn their peers about fake news

The Teen Fact-Checking Network (TFCN) was founded in the USA in 2019 with the background that teenagers check information from social networks for their Generation Z peers and correct them if necessary. Now the TFCN, which is supported by Google in the USA, is also coming to Germany and Brazil with the participation of the German Press Agency (dpa).

“Youth Fact Check Network”

Around the world, young people mostly get their information exclusively from social media. Since 2019, the TFNC has been checking whether the information is true in the USA with teenagers who, if necessary, present corrections in the form of videos to their peers. Together with MediaWise, an initiative of the non-profit Poynter Institute (US school of journalism) to promote digital media competence in society, the dpa is now also launching the project in Germany.

Interested young people between the ages of 15 and 18 who would like to be part of the TFCN can apply until April 21st Apply to the “Fact Check Network for Young People”.. The teenagers should then be trained in fact checking. According to the press release, the training includes tricks for detecting fake news, reverse photo searches, video verification and research on Instagram, TikTok and Telegram.

“Information Literacy Crucial”

In the USA, the TFCN started with the goal of reaching one million American youth. After four years, the network of press release according to more than 12 million views of his videos. The focus of the TFCN is on the issues that young people deal with in their everyday lives. “We are happy to be part of the Teen Fact-Checking Network,” said Teresa Dapp, Head of Fact Checking at dpa.

Google works with the organizations that would help people develop information literacy. “That’s why we build tools and features into our products, and support programs like the Teen Fact-Checking Network.” “We recognize that information literacy is critical around the world,” said LaToya Drake, Google News Lab’s North America director.



