Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin party together in Miami to celebrate music launch

The names of Yailin y Tekashi 6ix9ine They went around the world a few days ago due to the arrest of the Dominican in Miami, which occurred after some powerful videos showing alleged domestic violence in the couple came to light. But it seems that that episode is in the past, because the collaborators (as the couple is known) continue together and enjoy each other.

We saw them together in the new video clip of Yailin La Más Viral, and now, They reappeared in a nightclub in the City of the Sun celebrating side by side.

The images that circulate on all social networks show us the happy couple, singing and dancing to their songs.

With this party, Yailin celebrated the release of “Bad Bxtch”, his new song. For the occasion she attended with a groundbreaking look only suitable for the most daring with a top that left nothing to the imagination and a black skirt. Next to her was Tekashi 6ix9ine, who did not leave Cattleya’s mother at any time.

Judging by these images, Tekashi and Yailin want to forget the whole violence thing and have reconciled after the turbulent incident which they starred in a few days ago, when the two published videos in which they appeared arguing heatedly. After that, the Dominican was arrested and released on bail the next day.

A video is also circulating on social networks in which He declares his love to the “Narcissist” singer. “I swear to you that I give my life for this girl. It doesn’t matter what she says, but I love her with all my life, she is the most beautiful I have ever seen in my life,” says the controversial rapper in the audiovisual, recorded inside a car in which the two were.