Tekashi 6ix9ine fans react to his return to social media and music

Tekashi 6ix9ine is back! The controversial rapper was absent from social networks after announcing his breakup with Yailin La Más Viral, but now he is back and with a new look and music.

The New Yorker has just released a new EP titled Blackballed which is available on digital platforms. A record that he promoted on Instagram with several videos in which He appears listening to his new songs in a recording studio and sporting a new hairstyle.

Precisely in the comments of the post, his followers have not overlooked this change and also reminded him of his relationship with the Dominican, with whom it is suspected that he could have returned. We remember that a few days ago, the rapper was in the Dominican Republic to record a Yailin video clip.

“Yailin even took away the color of his hair”, “Danny, stop being a shrink and don’t go back to Yailin”, “The collaboration is over”, “Finally let out something other than a fight with Yailin”“The King is back, let the musical hits come and Yailin stays in her neighborhood where she should never have left. We want to see Dani happy”, “He looks quite cute with that hair color”, “Those braids suit him sharp” or “Mijo, it’s about time you removed all those colors from your hair,” are some of the comments they left him.