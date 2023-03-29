Tekken 8: Jun Kazama signs his return in a gameplay trailer

The cast of Tekken 8 is growing as time goes on. While 8 characters have already been presented, Bandai Namco continues to reveal the faces of those who make up the roster of this new opus. The name mentioned today will undoubtedly speak to the oldest fans, its only appearance in the canonical universe of the series dates back to 1995 in Tekken 2.

Jun Kazama is still alive

It doesn’t make us any younger, but 28 years have passed since Jun Kazama appeared in the franchise. Not reviewed until now, Jun Kazama will be back in Tekken 8 as a playable character. An almost unexpected comeback for the one who nevertheless holds a central place in the plot of the saga.

The older generation certainly remembers its special bond with Kazuya Mishima, the relationship of the two characters having led to the birth of Jin Kazama. Unfortunately, Jun Kazama who had sworn to annihilate the demonic gene gnawing away at the father of his child, will end up perishing at the hands of Ogre, at least that’s what we thought.

His appearance in a video broadcast during the Game Awards 2022 indeed put this question on hold. The trailer available below now removes all doubts that players may have had, the young woman is in great shape and demonstrates it in a new natural setting.

Thus, Jun Kazama joins a cast already composed of Law, Paul, King, Nina Williams, Kazuya Mishima, Jin Kazama, Lars Alexandersson and Jack-8.

Still without a release date, Tekken 8 is nevertheless expected before April 2024 on Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 5 and PC. The first closed alpha phase will take place during EVO Japan 2023, from March 31 to April 2.