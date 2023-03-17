Tekken 8: King, the panther-headed wrestler, unveiled in the new trailer

As the weeks go by, Bandai Namco continues to unveil the roster of characters who will be present in Tekken 8 and today, a new fighter is presented to us and he is a fan of boxing rings.

Wrestler King will be part of Tekken 8

In this new gameplay trailer, we get a nice glimpse of King still trying to figure out why and how his mentor Armor King disappeared. The one-of-a-kind wrestler will be able to use formidable blows to gain the upper hand during the fights.

Developed under the Unreal Engine 5, the title still seems visually successful and should delight fans of the license. We do not yet know his complete roster, but Jun Kazama, Kazuya Mishima or Nina Williams are already confirmed. Over the past few days, Paul Phoenix and Law have joined this list.

Remember that TEKKEN 8 is planned for Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PC, logically for 2023. The first closed alpha phase will take place during EVO Japan 2023, from March 31 to April 2, and we can’t wait to know the release date of the title.