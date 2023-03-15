Tekken 8: Marshall Law has never been as Bruce Lee in a Tekken

Marshall Law is not a newcomer to Tekken 8 and has been a reminder of legendary martial arts movie star Bruce Lee since day one. In the next part, the parallels to the famous fighter will be even greater.

legends never die

In the new gameplay video for Tekken 8, Bandai Namco shows the new Marshall Law, who is an almost perfect copy of the fighter in Bruce Lee style with hand signals and other typical gestures and facial expressions as well as high-pitched screams.

Also, like Bruce Lee in his popular film Enter the Dragon, Law uses nunchucks and flexes his muscles. The resemblance is unmistakable, but Law is significantly wider and heavier than his real-life counterpart.



You can check out Marshall Law’s fighting techniques in Tekken 8 in this new video:



Here, Law bashes his opponents with his fists and nunchucks while yelling.