Telemundo fires Hoy Da journalist

MIAMI.- Telemundo makes other dismissals on his morning show. The journalist Martin Berlanga no longer works in Hi Da. The information was confirmed by the reporter on his social networks.

“This message is to inform all of you that I am leaving Telemundo… so that you can find out from me. Basically the company called me yesterday to let me know that the contract was no longer going to have an extension, so my term has already ended.” relationship with Telemundo Network as of yesterday,” Berlanga declared in a video posted on Instagram.

“I want to tell you that, in the midst of all this, (I am) very grateful because during all this time that I was working at Telemundo, they have been incredibly wonderful to me. All the bosses that I have had, I do not have a single complaint,” assured the Mexican.

Faced with the sudden dismissal, Martin Berlanga recalled his beginnings in the network and how he managed to enter the entertainment and information company.

“It was very interesting because – I don’t know if you know – I worked for approximately 17 years at Univision and then – upon leaving Univision – I went to Telemundo Houston; there, I was about four, five years and after that I came to try your luck here in Miami again,” said the reporter.

“The experience in Houston has been one of the most wonderful I’ve had and I’m going to tell you why, because before Univision I didn’t register numbers and we managed to become number one in that city. So it was a satisfaction that I will keep forever.” , but for family reasons I had to come here, to Miami… it was a little complicated because I gave up one of those positions that is not easily obtained, since being a presenter on any of the local affiliates is a job that has a lot of competition. to be able to find it,” he added.

After announcing the dismissal on Instagram, various colleagues sent messages of encouragement to Martin Berlanga.

“You are a great professional and a great person, and very good things are coming for you. This is just a chapter that ends,” commented Ana María Canseco.

“Friend, they are cycles. You are an excellent professional and human being. Big doors will open. I love you,” wrote Rashel Díaz.

“Success wherever you go. My admiration,” said Elyangelica González.

Martin Berlanga receives recognition for his journalistic work on Telemundo

During his work at Telemundo, Martin Berlanga received recognition last year for his journalistic work.

“The South Florida International College awarded the Pioneers award to our journalist and researcher for his work and career,” he highlighted. Telemundo on its website on July 28, 2023.