Televisa’s Sunday program seeks to dethrone Tv Azteca on Sundays

A new program has been presented on TelevisaWell, recently in forum 5 the new competition reality show “Mi famouso y yo” was presented, a Sunday program that from March 19 will be broadcast on Sundays at 9:00 p.m., on channel 2 of Televisa.

It has been highlighted that six little ones will pair up with a figure from the world of entertainment that will support them so that they can fulfill their dream, thus marking strong competition for Tv Azteca on the weekend.

Among other details, the celebrities from the first season of “My Famous and I” who will participate are: Laura León, Mariana Echeverría, Cecilia Galeano, Edwin Luna, Diego Schoening and the handsome Lambda García.

Who will be juries of “My famous and I”?

Juries of “My famous and I”



It has also been announced that the jury that will qualify the performance of the small participants is made up of Kimberly Loaiza, Julión Álvarez and Gabriel Soto.

It should be mentioned that “Mi famouso y yo” is accompanied by the return of Adal Ramones to Televisa, who is in charge of leading this new format, accompanied by Alejandra Espinoza.

It is important to mention that the program “Mi famoso y yo” is an original format of TelevisaUnivision that will seek to bring the audience together on Sunday nights around a totally family-friendly broadcast.

The new reality show, produced by Marcelo Strupini, will have 8 broadcasts and will premiere simultaneously in Mexico and the United States.

Adal Ramones and his twin on Televisa

Adal Ramones and his twin on Televisa



During the presentation of the new game show led by Adal Ramones, “My famous man and I”, he highlighted on more than one occasion that his “twin brother” will be the judge, someone he assured is just like him: Gabriel Soto.

“They confuse me with him on the street, we are twins, until I decided to wear colored pupils so they wouldn’t confuse us,” the actor joked.

With a biography of Soto, some photos of the actor were projected, the same ones that Ramones said he had chosen from his personal album: “I tell you something, there are four photos that are not you because I couldn’t find more and I put some of my own,” said Adal, to to which Gabriel responded smiling: “we are the same”.

