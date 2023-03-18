Temperatures drop but more than 20 thousand users are still without electricity in AMBA

Despite the fact that the temperatures dropped, 20,000 users continue without electricity in the AMBA area. Most of the affected citizens are under the command of Edesur.

As confirmed by the National Electricity Regulatory Entity (ENRE) around 2:30 p.m., Edesur registered 20,983 users without service. Edenor, meanwhile, had 98.

In La Plata, at 2:00 p.m., the area of ​​27 and 60 and 138 and 65, in Los Hornos, registered a lack of service that lasted for at least an hour.

A large part of the users affected by Edesur are located in Lomas de Zamora, Ezeiza, Quilmes, Lanús, Almirante Brown and Avellaneda. There are also in Devoto, La Paternal, Flores, Parque Patricios, Liniers, Monserrat, Mataderos, Caballito, Boedo and Balvanera.

In the case of Edenor, those affected are in San Martín, Hurlingham, Morón and La Matanza, explained the ENRE.

It is worth remembering that the National Government filed a criminal complaint against Edesur in recent days for fraud, abandonment of a person, obstruction of public services and disruption. It was promoted with the numerous protests and roadblocks carried out by the users.

The heat wave, with thermal sensations that exceeded 40°, did not help the situation but rather increased the discomfort. By last Tuesday, one of the hottest days of the wave, there were 160,000 users without electricity service.