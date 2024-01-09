Temptation Island 7 official singles list: who are the tempters of LIDLT 7?

Temptation Island returns with Sandra Barneda. The seventh edition of the reality show lands on Telecinco this Tuesday, January 9 with a series of deliveries that promise to repeat the great successes from previous seasons. Five new couples will travel to the Dominican Republic with the aim of testing their relationship. There they will live separately in two luxury villas where they will live with ten bachelors and ten single women in search of love.

The twenty singles will act as tempters so They will put each of the main couples to the limit formed by Alba and Rober, Álvaro and Andrea, Niko and Ruth, and Borja and Ana. In addition, two former contestants who fell in love in the last edition return: David and María. It should be remembered that David went to the program with his girlfriend at the time, Elena, and ended up falling into temptation with María.

The singles

Alpha

This cordobs, from 22 years old, He is the youngest tempter of the edition. He is a student of Business Administration and Management, and also a DJ. He himself recognizes that he is more dangerous than an uninsured parachute and that he is not willing to let any beta overshadow me.

Dylan

This 23-year-old man from Madrid defines himself as a Viking. Daniel, that’s actually his name, He spends his days as a monitor at a school farm, although he states that his great dream is to become an actor. I would like to work on a Tarantino film, he says.

Guzmn

At 26 years old, he graduated in Medicine. A native of Zamora, he is clear that he wants to specialize as a plastic surgeon. I have good hands. I give good injections. I want to have fun and find future clients, he says in his presentation. In addition, she participated in the Mister Internacional España 2023 beauty pageant.

John Michael

Although it may seem Nordic, I am Mallorcan, says this 26-year-old young man. I like crazy things. I don’t hold back on anything and I’m quite transparent, he adds. He is dedicated to social networks.

Dome

Jorge, 27, is known as Dome because of his last name Domnech. My friends call me the embotrador because they see me as a big, strong kid, says the man from Alicante. He assures that women fall for him in a second and that he likes little girls.

Zanetti

Flight attendant and opponent of municipal police. At 28 years old, he recognizes that Although it may give the impression of being posh, it has more street than the swings. Has anyone else been asked for a mold of their member?, she says in her presentation video.

Christmas

At only 23 years old, he is Master International Bizkaia 2022 and Master Gran Euskadi 2019. He currently works in the world of fashion. I am clear that in love it is not that I am good, it is that I am the best, she says. He confesses in his presentation that he is a foot fetishist.

Miguel

25 years old and native of Córdoba, he works in marketing and advertising. He confesses that he is very in love and that he loves being in a relationship even though he is single. I know what you can’t imagine.

Ricky

Italian, aged 32. Say that has experience with more than 500 girls and he is very sure of himself. Work as a model. He claims that he enjoys sex like he enjoys good food.

Sergio

From Granada, at 28 years old, he works in the fields as a farmer and makes it clear that he is not some guy with a mustache, beret and chipped teeth. Behind this good boy’s face there is a naughty person inside, he says. He has already participated in reality shows, specifically in Fboy Island Spain.

Single ladies

Kristel

“I am the first Peruvian on The Island of Temptations and I am ready to rock the boat,” says this 28-year-old girl. She currently resides in Barcelona where she is dedicated to marketing, although She is an engineer by profession.

Gabriela

From a Romanian family, he lives in Murcia and is 25 years old. She works as a salesperson and she is clear that she is going to make the couples on the program tremble. I love driving everyone crazydice.

Zaira

At 23 years old, this Valencian is already an old acquaintance of the chain. A few months ago she rose to fame by confess that she had had an affair with Rauw Alejandro when the singer was still with Rosala.

Monica

Almerian, 27 years old. Student of special education exams and lover of athletics, as well as swimming. Another of his great passions? To dance batacha. He admits that he comes to LIDLT 7 to look for love.

Paula

He lives in Madrid and is 26 years old. She is a nurse’s assistant and loves astrology. As a good Capricorn, I am very good at cheating, says. She defines herself as very extroverted, shameless and an earthquake.

Tamara

Gaditana, 22 years old. Opponent of the Civil Guard. I like jokes and having a good time. I come to The Island of Temptations to put things in order, she says. He confesses that he has not had any luck in love and that he hopes to find him on the program.

Andrea

Arrives from Asturias. At 25 years old he admits that his dream has always been to be a gog in Ibiza. It is defined as an Asturian monument and states that In Asturias everyone has tried yam cider too.

Jennifer

He lives in Valencia and is 30 years old. It moves between Spain and Brazil. He loves parties and above all, samba. In her presentation video she defines herself as very fiery like all Brazilians.

Eva

Model. Originally from Madrid, she is 28 years old. A man’s perfect ass has to be pert and round, he expresses it in his presentation. He anticipates that it will be a tempting temptation.

Andrea Freitas

At 23 years old, he lives in Girona and says that He was born to be a star. She studies Early Childhood Education, a career that she combines with her work in a clothing store. I come to Temptation Island to play and no matter what happens, to win, she says.