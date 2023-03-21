“Temptation Island”: Thorsten Legat’s son takes part in the fumble show

Kasalla, soon he will be seduced!?

The son of ex-soccer player and TV star Thorsten Legat (54) dares to go to the island of temptation TV fumble show “Temptation Island” with.

From March 30th, the ultimate show relationship test will enter the fifth round. With Nico Legat (24) and his sweetheart Sarah (23). This has now been confirmed by the broadcaster RTL.

Under the Portuguese sun, Nico has to prove to his dream woman that he is also her dream man and can be faithful. This is why many a love-mad stallion has failed in this TV format.

Because people like to celebrate excessively and ruthlessly, have sex in the dead camera angle or disappear together under the covers – but not with their own partner.

Because the assigned men (a total of four couples take part) are locked in a beautiful villa with a horde of beautiful single women (“tempters”). Far away from their own queens of hearts. And at the same time, the assigned women are ensnared by chic solo boys. Geez!

Nico and his Sarah have been a couple since January 2020 and moved in together right away. If the TV experiment “Temptation Island” succeeds, the legatee offspring of his loved ones would like to make an application according to RTL.

For this, however, all loyalty hurdles in the fumble show must first be taken. From him and from her. In previous relationships, Legat’s son Nico is said not to have taken it so seriously with loyalty.

Is dad happy about his son’s TV loyalty test? Yes! “I’m happy about it,” says Thorsten Legat in an RTL interview. “He fits in there.”

Even if his eyes widened and he swallowed, dad Thorsten thinks: “Nico is young and looks good. He’s just the right guy for it.”

His son is an open, honest and direct person, enthuses Legat. Sometimes, however, he is also a bit “imprudent”. He also “goes out on it because he’s a little lost. He doesn’t know what’s left and right. But that’s normal when you’re young.”

Papa Thorsten definitely wishes his son good luck for the TV show and love and says: “I hope you behaved well!”