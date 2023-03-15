Tenants of Mercado Hidalgo are evacuated due to a gas leak

Juarez City.- Workers who were doing plumbing work inside the Mercado Hidalgo broke a gas pipe and caused a leak, for which emergency services were activated this afternoon.

Until the market located on Francisco Javier Mina and Rafael Velarde streets, preventive police officers and elements of the Fire Department attended the emergency, in addition to evicting tenants and customers from food stalls.

Workers were using a sander and broke a pipe, causing the leak, but no one was injured.

Francisco Javier Mina street was closed to traffic from Ignacio Mariscal to allow firefighters to work.