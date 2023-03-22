Tencent Games announces a turnover of 23 billion euros for the year 2022

23 billion euros: this is the turnover recorded by Tencent Games for the year 2022, which is worse than in 2021 and better than in 2020. This figure above all makes it possible to consolidate Tencent Games as the world number 1 in video games if we choose revenues as the main measuring instrument. In detail, the Chinese market generated 16.6 billion euros (down 4%) against 6.3 billion euros for the international market (up 3%).

In China, Honor of Kings and Dungeon & Fighter are the house mainstays and both are in top form: the former recorded its best results for the Chinese New Year holidays, while the latter achieved its best 4th quarter since three years, whether in number of players or expenditure. Note that Dungeon & Fighter is above all the main franchise of the Korean company Nexonbut in China it is Tencent that supports PC and mobile gaming.

Nod la police

If he hopes to revive growth at home, Tencent knows that his real fight is played internationally. In the last quarter of 2022, foreign countries accounted for 33% of the turnover of Tencent’s video game branch (compared to 28% a year earlier). Outside of China, the bosses are League of Legends, Valorant, PUBG Mobile, and Call of Duty Mobile. Tencent also highlights the successful launches of Goddess of Victory : Nodbest start of a mobile game in 2022, and the Darktide of Fatshark which sold very well on Steam despite a disappointing technical record. Developed by Korean studio Shift Up (Stellar Blade), Nikke is a free-to-play RPG in which science fiction rhymes with… well, see for yourselves.

For the record, the Tencent group as a whole recorded in 2022 the first drop in turnover in its entire history. The decrease in question is 1%, which results in an annual turnover of 74.7 billion euros. At the same time, annual net profit fell 16% to 25.3 billion euros. In addition to the pandemic-caused economic slowdown across China (China only eased its “zero Covid” policy last December), Tencent must also contend with the whims of authorities capable of freezing any new video game release for months, not to mention the drastic rules regarding the playing time of minors to fight against addiction. Since 2021, the government has imposed a weekly limit of three hours of online video games on those under 18.