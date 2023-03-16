Tenebre e Ossa 2: dimenticate i libri, the TV series is something else | Pop culture

dark and bear (the original title is Shadow and Bone) is one fantasy tv series che, after the great success of the first season, from March 16, 2023, the second season is always available as well Netflix. The created series gives Eric Heisserer, which has produced it in collaboration with 21 Laps Entertainment, is based on its due saghe letterarie differenti, ma ambientate nello stesso narrative universe. Entrambe sono state ideate dalla scrittrice Leigh Bardugo and, in particular, riguardano la dei trilogy Grisha (da cui turn on the name the series and che potete leggere buying it online) and dalla dilogia dei Sei di Corvi di più recente uscita.

Tenebre e Ossa 2: dimenticate i libri, the TV series is something else

When he talks about the TV series, say dark and bear c’è un dettaglio da non sottovalutare immediatamente: se initiate a verde perché seven dei fan incredibili della trilogia e della dilogia e seven alla ricerca de un trasposizione fedele su schermo, delusi. Lo avreste dovuto capire già dalla prima stagione soprattutto when hanno messo insieme i personaggi dei Corvi all’interno di dark and bear, when in realtà la loro storia si svolge anni dopo the conclusion of the trilogy. This characteristic was a fortemente negative element and embarrassing treatment in the first stage, while in this second stage turns on a piece unexpectedly intriguing and ricca di mordente. I feared principali of entrambe the series of romances, tuttavia, sono rimasti intatti and alcune modifiche ai personaggi si rifanno intermente alle loro controparti letterarie. Vediamo, però, i pregi e difetti di esta seconda stagione.

gli other episode of the duration of circa un’ora ciascuno gave Tenebre and Ossa 2 If discostano in netta way of the original material and the motif is simple: the series is condensing and combining in an even very arduous way the plot of the two final books of the trilogy of dark and bearma nel frattempo tarda ad arrivare alla vera plot dei Sei di Corvi. If the first season is only one year of this change, the second season is fully balanced facing its head. The decision is both courageous and intelligent, given that some events of the trilogy could easily be abandoned and the characters of the Sei di Corvi seem interesting. be gli showrunner Eric Heisserer and Daegan Fryklind If you play well with the parrot card, the final result will be truly powerful.

Troppa meat al fuoco

In ogni caso, the prima stagione was concluded with the protagonist, Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) che esce victoriosa dalo scontro control il malvagio generale oscuro Alexander Kirigan (Ben Barnes) While I’m standing near I will use Alina’s power to expand and turn on her control dark family in the beautiful mezzo of Ravka. Alina is not angry at destroying the Family, but she believes that she is quantomeno she avesse ucciso Aleksander, but she is sbagliava and anzi is diventato ancora più potente. Dopo essere emerso dalla Faglia, adesso il generale va en giro con giganteschi mostri ombra che fungono da sue guardie del corpo de él. Alina and hers animates twin Evil (Archie Renaux) si ritrovano anche ad essere ricercati perché muche delle persone crede che stessero lavorando con Kirigan per espander la Faglia.

In the frattempo, i Corvi, che erano stati inviati a Ravka per rapire Alina ma che alla fine divennero suoi amici, tornano casa loro a Ketterdam per occuparsi dei propri affari. Adesso Alina and Mal have a new urgency of trovare gli altri two amplifiers to render the protagonist strong in the family, at the same time Kirigan is near Alina in order to contain her power or convince her to use it on her own while trying to rove the re Ravkan and dare control the Grisha and Corvi Hanno alcuni problemi personali da frontare tra uno stacco di inquadratura e l’altro.

Ottimi personaggi, ma troppi e poco definiti

The stage 2 di dark and bearcome if I can understand the plot scorcio, has molti degli stessi problemi della prima stagione: succedono troppe cose e ci sono troppi personaggi aggiuntivi. Tutti e otto gli sono episodi pieni zeppi di storie, sottotrame e aggiunte che non permettono dedicare il tempo necesario a ogni plot o personaggio. Ci sono ancora momenti in cui mitología viene spiegata solo a meta, chiedendo al público molti sforzi nel cercare de comprenderare autonomamente il contesto. Il bandolo della matassa begins to sbrogliarsi verso la fine, but a person deprives of familiarity with i libri if he feels spaesato continuously.

The serious consequence of this excessive imbottitura, is what sviluppo affrettato dei personaggio. Oltre ai Corvi frettolosamente introdotti nella scorsa stagione, we have inserted a series of more important or less important personages who spy on the spiritous corsaro di nome Nikolai Lantsov (Patrick Gibson), che gioca un ruolo fondamentale soprattutto nello sviluppo della storia e della relazione con Alina e Mal. Non è colpa degli attori, anche perché tutti e tre hanno una chimica authentica insieme, ma lo spettacolo non dona abbastanza tempo per sviluppare le relazioni in modo credibile. Lo stesso vale per un pugno di Grisha, tra buoni che diventano cattivi e cattivi che diventano buoni, che alla fine diventano tutti così monotoni da non capire la diferenza nei loro compatimenti. Fortunately, not all of the new ones have suffered from questi problemi, in particular spiccano Tolya (Lewis Tan) and Tamar (Anna Leong Brophy) che sono davvero uno spasso. Il loro vantaggio è quello di non avere a grosso narrative weight, quindi hano quel tipo di sviluppo che tanto suffice per sentirsi completamente arrichiti, e ce no abbastanza per arouse interest for plots deep in the future.

A questo si aggiunge un plot dei Sei di Corvi che sembra ancora più disconnessa da quella di dark and bear Rispetto alla scorsa stagione, but considering that it is not the main aspect of the story, it is not something of concern. But, at the same time, sono migliori was decidedly in the second stage, not only because the weather was in Ketterdam, and because Shu Han was augmented in the scene, but also because we got a good approfondimento from the origins of kaz brekker (Freddy Carter). The series, inoltre, does not spare anything but sparkle in advance the relationship between Kaz and Inej (Amita Suman), giving it a new life of complexity. Poi non manca Jesper (Kit Young), one of the migliori personaggi dell’intero spettacolo che già nella scorsa stagione aveva rubato parecchie scene, che in this new stagione shows both charisma and arguzia. He is also an important actor in many migliori scene of combattimento della stagione (and there are some scenes of davvero fantastic combat), and thanks to a journey in memory and another personage who grows up episode after episode, also Jesper gets some dramatic moments touched.

Conclusioni

In conclusion, the separation of Tenebre and Ossa 2 dalla saga letteraria non annulla i problemi classici of the TV series. Continua ad avere uno sviluppo vague della plot, personaggi little definiti e alcuni dialoghi scadenti. Luci e ombre also sugli special effects They are not always definitive and consistent with a product of this life. Tuttavia subtracts a series that continues to move, thanks to its main avvincenti characters, to a fascinating cast and to their will of intrapreneurship, a unique adventure basing itself always on its literary opera of great success. In poche parole il più grande problema di Dark and Shadow 2 and l’avere così aspetti avvincenti che non c’è abbastanza tempo per explorarli tutti correctly. Rimane semper l’amaro in bocca perché ci si aspetterebbe qualcosa in più che non può esserci. No resta che attendere la terza stagione!