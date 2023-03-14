Tennis – Kids Cup 2022/23 ended with a big award ceremony

The Kids Cup 2022/2023, powered by Intersport Fischer, ended on March 11, 2023 with the big award ceremony.

The from Thomas Siegle from UTC Braz and Manuel Hammerle The new cup launched by TC Rankweil was very popular across the country. On each of the five tournament days, around 90 kids and young people fought for points for the overall standings in the Götzis tennis hall. Overall, this tournament format recorded 141 different participants from 26 clubs. Those players who participated in each tournament had the best chance of winning the cup. The following children started for the UTC-Braz: Kimberly Schwarzl, Michelle Schwarzl, Vanessa Scheidbach, Samuel Heim, Finn Huber and Aaron Siegele. All information and results are available www.utc-braz.at. The UTC-Braz congratulates all participants.