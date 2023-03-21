Tennis: Martina Navratilova announces that she is in remission from her breast and throat cancers

The American, who was diagnosed with two cancers last January, announced on Tuesday that she had “no more cancer”. However, she “must undergo preventive treatment with radiotherapy.”

Martina Navratilova revealed on Tuesday March 21 during an interview with the British channel TalkTV, which she only had”more cancer“, after having “afraid of not seeing next Christmas“following a devastating dual diagnosis. The former world number one, who won 18 Grand Slam titles during her long career, was diagnosed with two cancers last January, one of the throat and the other from the breast.

The 66-year-old is yet to undergo preventative radiotherapy treatment, but said she would then be “good for serving“.

“95%” chance of recovery

Navratilova, who has won 59 major singles and doubles titles, said her diagnosis made her fear the worst. “I was completely freaked out for three days thinking I might not see next Christmasshe confided in this television interview. The to-do list came to my mind, with everything I wanted to achieve. And this may sound very superficial, but I thought to myself, ‘What luxury car do I really want to drive if I live for a year?'”

The tennis player, who was previously treated for early-stage breast cancer in 2010, saw a doctor and then underwent tests which confirmed she had cancer again. But the doctors explained to her that her throat cancer was “extremely treatable“and that she had”95%“likelihood of a full recovery.

Born in Czechoslovakia and naturalized American in 1981, she won 59 Grand Slam titles, including 18 in singles, before retiring in 2006, shortly before his 50th birthday.