Tennis world number one Djokovic misses the Miami Open – denied entry to the USA

Hyundai’s Esapekka Lappi leads the Mexican WC rally with five seconds marginally ahead of Toyota’s Sebastian Ogier.

Lappi was fluent during most of Friday’s special stages, with the Finn setting the top time on five of Friday’s ten special stages.

– What an incredible day, perhaps the best of my career. I probably expected us to be strong here, but that we are really fighting at the top and against Ogier we exceeded expectations, Lappi comments after Friday’s runs.

Kalle Rovanperä has had a more difficult time and is placed in fifth place. The WC rally continues at 16.13 on Saturday.

Mexikos VM-rally, 10/23

1. Esapekka Lappi Hyundai 1.25.12,0

2. Sebastien Ogier Toyota + 5.3

3. Elfyn Evans Toyota + 30,1

4. Thierry Neuville Hyundai + 39.8

5. Kalle Rovanperä Toyota + 59.7

6. Dani Sordo Hyundai + 1.27,2

7. Gus Greensmith Skoda (WRC2) + 3.50,1

8. Adrien Fourmaux Ford (WRC2) + 3.58,6

9. Emil Lindholm Skoda (WRC2) + 4.16.5

10. Kajetan Kajetanowicz Skoda (WRC2) + 4.53.1