“Tensational offer” | Ibra record goes down

Ten Hag expects mega-money

Manchester United want to extend after less than a year of working together with Erik ten Hag. According to reports in various English media, the Dutchman’s contract, which runs until 2025, is to be extended by three more years. In addition, ten Hag could count on a whopping salary increase. The two potential new club owners Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatar Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani are said to have approved the plan. The ‘Daily Mirror’ headlined this morning: “Tension! Ten Hag lands a mega deal (…).” The ‘Daily Express’ also has a suitable play on words and writes: “Tensational. Erik is expecting a mega-monetary deal”.

Ibra miracle at Milan shame

Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest goalscorer in Serie A history in yesterday’s 3-1 defeat by Udinese Calcio. At the age of 41 years and 166 days, the Swede overtook the previous record holder Alessandro Costacurta. His team, however, benefited little and conceded two more goals after Ibrahimovic equalized in the meantime. The ‘Corriere dello Sport’ writes: “Ibra goal but Milan collapse.” The ‘Quotidiano Sportivo’ also summarizes the emotional roller coaster ride for the Milanese and headlines: “Ibra record without joy”. As usual, the ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ has theatrical headlines. “Milan is disastrous, but Ibra doesn’t stop”, one reads there. Incidentally, ex-Cologne player Kingsley Ehizibue scored the 3-1 win for Udinese.

Spain keeps fingers crossed for Barça

“Today even more than usual: Forza Barça.” What sounds like a fan club’s battle cry graces the front page of a newspaper. ‘Sport’ is biased this Sunday and is keeping its fingers crossed for FC Barcelona in the trend-setting Clásico against Real Madrid (9:00 p.m.). The duel between the two La Liga giants is taking place for the fourth time this season and could potentially decide who takes the Spanish top flight title. The Catalans are still nine points ahead of the top of the table. If Real wins, it could be exciting again. The ‘as’ designates the game as “the last dance”. For the ‘Mundo Deportivo’ is the game ‘worth a whole championship’. For Barça, it’s about nothing other than “Leaving the big rival twelve points behind with a triumph.” For the Blaugrana speaks: Three of the four duels in the Cup, Super Cup and La Liga were won this season.