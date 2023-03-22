TEPJF temporarily invalidates the “Plan B” of electoral reform on the removal of the Executive Secretary of the INE

Although Edmundo Jacobo Molina withdrew from the lawsuit that he filed against his dismissal as Executive Secretary of the National Electoral Institute (INE), he Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judiciary (TEPJF) invalidated transitory article 17 of the so-called “Plan B” of electoral reformwhich ordered said removal.

In a session this Wednesday of the plenary session of the Upper Room of the TEPJFit was reported that -after a judge ordered his reinstatement- Edmundo Jacobo withdrew from the political rights lawsuit that he had filed against his dismissal.

Judge Janine Otálora presented her project on this issue to the plenary session, in which she stated that transitory article 17 of the decree that reforms the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, the General Law of Political Parties, the Organic Law of the Judiciary of the Federation and issues the General Law of Means of Challenge in Electoral Matters, “is unconstitutional because it affects the autonomy and independence of the national administrative authority, as well as its constitutional powers to appoint the head of the Executive Secretariat.”

He stated that it was necessary to consider that the INE has constitutional autonomy to avoid the interference of external agents or the interference of the constituted powers that could jeopardize its operation and the fulfillment of its functions.

Therefore, it considered that the transitory article was an act of interference by the Legislative power in the INE, since the Constitution establishes that the latter is the only one in charge of appointing its Executive Secretary, who can only be removed through impeachment.

“Which means that it is an independent authority in its decisions and operation, as well as professional in its performance, whose highest management body is the General Council (…) In this way, the Constitution does not leave the scope of legislation to appointment or removal of the head of said Executive Secretary. Thus, the controversial transitory article must therefore be unapplied, as it contravenes head-on, given that it is verified that the constitutional parameter clearly determines that the General Council is the body empowered to designate the titular person. Therefore, the fact that the Legislative Power by means of a transitory provision determines the automatic cessation of its functions constitutes an invasion in the sphere of its faculties ”, he maintained.

Judges Janine Otálora, Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón and Felipe de la Mata Pizaña voted in favor of this project, and Indalfer Infante, José Luis Vargas and Mónica Soto voted against. Faced with said tie, the magistrate president Reyes Rodríguez issued a casting vote, for which the plenary session of the TEPJF ordered to invalidate transitory article 17 of the “Plan B” of electoral reformwhich was promoted by Morena and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Magistrate Janine Otálora said that Article 13 of the Constitution prohibits privative laws, so the Congress of the Union cannot determine in a transitory norm that the head of said Secretariat will terminate his functions, since this provision is not general, abstraction and impersonality required.

“From my perspective, taking into account, precisely, this division of powers and the needs of a democracy that has autonomous bodies, the decision proposed in this project provides certainty and constitutional regularity to the operation of the General Council of the National Electoral Institute” , established.

Judge José Luis Vargas recalled that Edmund James he withdrew from the trial promoted in the Court against his dismissal, after the Twelfth District Judge in Administrative Matters, Blanca Lobo Domínguez, granted him a definitive suspension against the application of transitory article 17 of the electoral reform.

Therefore, he considered that the Upper room should not pronounce on it, since it could “generate a conflict of jurisdiction and above all, it can be affected, it can generate a contradiction of criteria”.

The presiding magistrate Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón agreed with the magistrate Janine Otálora, since he said that article 41 of the Constitution establishes that the head of the Executive Secretariat must be appointed by the INE General Councilwith the vote of two thirds of its integration, of those who have a vote and on the proposal of the person who presides over the General Council.

“That constitutional provision, that rule, seems to me to reflect that the autonomy of the National Electoral Institute is exceeded or affected in this transitory seventeenth article, when it establishes that the General Council must appoint the Executive Secretary from among the executive directors,” he said. .

For this reason, Rodríguez Mondragón declared: “the seventeenth transitory article of the decree reforming, adding, and repealing various provisions of the General Law of Electoral Institutions and Procedures, of the General Law of Political Parties, is not applicable to the specific case. , of the Organic Law of the Judiciary of the Federation and the General Law of Means of Challenge in Electoral Matters is issued for the purposes specified in the sentence”.

