Terelu Campos, about Carlo Costanzia: They say he is handsome, I have other tastes

Alejandra Rubio and Carlo Costanzia are, without a doubt, the couple of the moment. And no one expected this budding relationship between the granddaughter of María Teresa Campos and the son of Mar Flores. We are getting to know each other and we have met very recently. You have brought it out first, what happens next will be seen (…) You can’t define everything by a kiss, the Toy Boy actor claimed after Semana magazine featured them on the cover.

While the young people continue with their love story, all eyes are focused on Terelu Campos and Mar Flores. They say that they are enemies… And now, they will be possible in-laws, Gema López commented a few days ago in Espejo Pblico, remembering the enmity that exists between Alejandra and Carlo’s mothers. Terelu is much more uncomfortable than Mar and does not handle it as naturally. The fact that Costanzia wears a telematic bracelet and has to go every night to spend the night in a penitentiary center after being accused of fraud is something that would make him rule it out, they added from the Antena 3 program.

Terelu Campos breaks her silence

After several days avoiding the topic, Terelu Campos has no choice but to sit on the set of DCorazn, the La 1 program where she collaborates on weekends, and fully address the courtship between Carlo Costanzia and his daughter. The truth is that I’m not badthe Slvame talk show began by saying.

Alejandra’s life belongs to her. She left home when she was 18. She covers her life, her expenses and everything., he adds. It is worth remembering that the young woman works as a collaborator in the program As es la vida by Sandra Barneda and Csar Muoz on Telecinco. I have grown up in freedom, I have learned that from my mother, with which I have educated my daughter in freedom (…) What I talk about in private with her will always stay there. She is having a hard time because she is quite distressed by all this, she continues to express.

About Carlo Costanzia

María Teresa Campos’ daughter explains in La 1 that she wants her daughter to bring normality to this situation and enjoy the moment she is living. May she enjoy it. Everyone says Carlo is handsome. I don’t know him and I am an older person who has other tastes. At the moment I believe that theirs do not have any name. You have all met Alejandra’s boyfriends, both Lobo and Carlos, I’ll leave it there, she says. The problem they have is that they have social networks. We went out and if we were a little smart, not even God would catch us, she remembers about his youth.