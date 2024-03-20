Terelu Campos, on the role of Carmen Borrego in Survivors: I didn’t give it even a week

A week ago she was admitted with pneumonia that had turned her face white; He was discharged and the doctor recommended two things: rest and lead a normal life. No sooner said than done. Terelu Campos attended the Jimmys Club on Mara de Molina Street, in Madrid, to celebrate the birthday of the singer Juan Pea.

Today I couldn’t miss him because he is someone very special in my life., he confessed upon arrival. Tuesday and at the disco. There she also talked about another very special person in her life, her sister, Carmen Borrego, who is in low times there in the Honduran Cayos Cochinos.

I even remove the TV

Borrego has been the exception to the rule that life is good in the Caribbean. And Terelu knows it. What surprises me is that he’s still there, I hadn’t even predicted a week! He confessed, noting that doubts assailed him from the beginning of the contest: He didn’t know if he was going to jump off the helicopter, so imagine.

Enlarge

While Terelu remained hospitalized, her sister was treated for collapsing (It has been the heat, the humidity, the lack of foodhe said) decided not to eat anymore and, in an attempt to overcome the situation, he fainted again. She’s knackered, she just vomited again. I see her super weakKike Calleja said of Borrego.

Related news

There are days when I have such a bad time that I even turn off the TV. She is very brave, that’s why there are times when I don’t understand some things, but well, her reasons will haverecognized the television station, which also wanted to send some words of gratitude to all those who care for Borrego there in the Caribbean, especially to one person: Having Kike there is important, because if you have to lean on someone, it is a friend. .

And I want to thank Zayra for the behavior and affection she has shown to my sister in such a short time. It seemed to me that she has been very honest with her, very generous and very loving.he expressed, sealing with saliva the verbal letter that he sent from Spain to Honduras.