Terence Hill returns as “Nobody”: THAT will be his new film

A cult star becomes “nobody” again.

And THAT is a wonderful cinema sensation for many fans!

Shortly before his 84th birthday on March 29, the great Terence Hill announced to BILD: “I promised my fans that I still had a few cartridges in my Colt. I’m ready for a new dawn in the Wild West.”

Hungry for ONE more western: Terence Hill announces his return to the iconic role as Nobody (original Trinity). Foto: picture alliance / United Archives

What that means?

Hill (real name: Mario Girotti) slips back into the legendary role of the western hero 50 years after his mega success “My Name is Nobody” and a sequel in 1975 (more than twelve million cinema viewers).

One of the original film posters for “My Name is Nobody”: The film starring Terence Hill and Henry Fonda attracted around seven million viewers to German cinemas Foto: LMPC via Getty Images

The film hero (mother German, father Italian), who received the German passport last year: “I actually didn’t want to do any westerns anymore. The fabrics still have something mystical for me today. We are also currently experiencing a resurgence of the genre.”

Terence Hill (r.) and Raimund Harmstorf in the “Nobody” sequel from 1975. The film is actually a “prequel”. The story here takes place a few years before the events of the original film Foto: picture alliance / United Archives/IFTN

It shouldn’t be brutal. Series like “Yellowstone” or “1883” also contributed a lot to the revival of the classic stories. But they are too gory for the man who stands for feel-good films. Wild gunfights are sure to happen. However, the villains in this project will probably not bite the dust as inflationary as in other examples of the new western film – such as “Django Unchained”, which Terence Hill fan Quentin Tarantino made into a mega success in 2012.

One of the currently most popular and successful series in the world: the neo-western series “Yellowstone” with Kevin Costner. The series is too brutal for Terence Hill Foto: picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS

So it’s going to be what fans have been wanting for years. Rather wild joke in the West again – as with the classics that Hill also made famous with his screen buddy Bud Spencer († 86, “The Devil’s Right and Left Hand”). Hill: “We worked on the book for more than 18 months.”

Almost 84 years old but ready to get back in the saddle: Terence Hill celebrates his birthday on March 29th Foto: Paloma Productions

According to the main actor, the implementation of the new material could start as early as the summer. “No one is faster than Trinity” (his character’s original name). In addition to gunslinger Billy the Kid († 21), the historical figure of the Italian nun Rosa Maria Segale († 91) should also appear in the cinema. The Italian had become known as an intrepid clergyman between Indians and outlaws in the USA. Her beatification was initiated years ago.

In the Italian weekly newspaper “7”, Hill reveals some details about the new film and explains why he is doing the material again half a century after the first “Trinity” success.

Hill: “I thought it was pointless, I’d done everything and couldn’t do better. But then I found a book with the true story of an Italian nun who emigrated from the Ligurian hinterland to America with her peasant and very poor family at the end of the 19th century. From Cincinnati, she decided to go west on her own.” Her nickname: “Blandina”.

The historically documented story of Italian nun Rosa Maria Segale is set to be explored in the new Terence Hill film Photo: srcharitycinti.org

That’s the working title of the new Terence Hill film

And how does his “nobody” character, meaning “Trinity,” get into this story?

The superstar says: “It starts like this: You see Trinity on his famous bunk and then she, the nun, surrounded by three menacing cowboys. My character realizes she’s in danger and saves her from the three. Here begins the story entitled ‘Trinity the Nun and the Gun’. Although ‘the gun’ is Billy the Kid because she actually met Billy the Kid in her life.”

Billy the Kid (real name “William H. Bonney”) is said to have shot more than 20 people in the 1870s and then died himself by a bullet from Sheriff Pat Garrett Photo: George Benjamin Wittick

Hill, who is still a great admirer of director Sergio Leone († 60), also wants to be behind the camera himself. Leone (“Play me the song of death”) had written the book for the first “Nobody-Film” and had the idea of ​​bringing old star Henry Fonda and young Terence together into the story of the two different generations of gunslingers bring.

Success proved him right. The US Oscar winner and Hill remained linked until Fonda’s death in 1982.

Legendary scene from “My Name is Nobody” from 1973: Henry Fonda shoots his competitor’s (Terence Hill) hat off his head Foto: picture alliance / United Archives/IFTN

It’s a comeback for a screen feel that’s long gone. Hill also implements his spaghetti westerns for the big heroes of the industry. “Sergio Leone was a friend that I miss so much. He was a gruff and disillusioned man, but he was able to be infected by the cowboy’s urge for freedom.”

Terence Hill still has the “Wild West virus” in his blood at almost 84.