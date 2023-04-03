Terry and Andy Bogard confirmed for new Fatal Fury

SNK had good news in August when they announced that they were filing for a new installment in the classic Fatal Fury series. So far, no concrete details have been presented, but during the EVO 2023 fighting tournament, they finally had some information to tease in a trailer about upcoming SNK projects.

Although not gameplay related, it was revealed that both Bogard brothers (Terry and Andy) are back, as well as Joe Higashi. While this is hardly surprising news since Terry is practically the poster name for the entire series, we still appreciate the confirmation.

It’s still unknown when Fatal Fury will be released, but it looks like fighting fans have a lot to look forward to as Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8 and Mortal Kombat 12 are all slated to launch within the next twelve months.

Check out the video below, the fun of Fatal Fury starts two minutes and ten seconds in.