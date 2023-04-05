Tervetuola, benvenuti und welcome!

An international reading day took place at the Wallenmahd elementary school.

Dornbirn. It looked like the popular rainbow fish with the glittering scales and yet sounded completely different – an international reading day was held at the Wallenmahd elementary school. The ASKÖ trainer, who comes from Catalonia, quickly became a reader and read to the children from “El peix Irisat” – that’s what the rainbow fish is called in Catalan. “With the International Reading Day, we wanted to celebrate the diversity of languages ​​in our school family,” explains Director Theresa Zangerle.

In addition to the sports trainer, parents, students, former students and teachers read to the children. There were two reading rounds, the elementary school students could register for two languages ​​in advance. The choices were Bosnian, Greek, Turkish, Serbian, Finnish, Russian, English, Spanish, French, Italian, Catalan, Indonesian, Danish and Dutch. The dialects were also celebrated and reading groups were offered in Tyrolean, Viennese and Luschnouarian. There were specially printed admission tickets for each language, which were distributed to the children in advance and opened the door to foreign language worlds for them. The elementary school students not only listened to the stories from the picture books, but also learned a few words in the respective language. At the end, all the students and reading sponsors met in the auditorium and sang a song in many different languages.