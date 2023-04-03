Tesla achieves record deliveries in the 1st quarter, but once again disappoints investors

Thanks to price cuts, Tesla posted record quarterly deliveries, up 4% from the previous quarter. But analysts expected better.

Tesla announced on Sunday that it delivered more than 422,000 vehicles in the first quarter, a figure lower than analysts’ expectations, despite price cuts that the American electric car maker, facing increasing competition in a still uncertain economic environment, has made to reduce prices. stimulate demand.

Tesla’s deliveries are up 36% compared to the same period last year, but its CEO Elon Musk had forecast a growth rate of 52% at the start of the year.

2 million vehicles in 2023

Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first three months of the year, a record in the company’s history, while analysts had expected an average of just over 430,000 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.

The American manufacturer has manufactured just over 440,000 vehicles at the same time, increasing its production in new factories in Berlin and Texas, as well as in China where health restrictions linked to Covid-19 have been lifted.

Elon Musk said in January that Tesla’s 2023 deliveries could hit 2 million vehicles, up from 1.3 million in 2022. After missing Wall Street expectations for its 2022 deliveries, Tesla in January cut prices of up to 20%, triggering a price war on the electric vehicle market.