Tesla investment could generate $25 billion in FDI

Merida.— The historic investment that Tesla will make in the Country, of between 5 billion and 10 billion dollars, could generate up to an additional 25 billion dollars of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), estimated the country’s banking union.

“We, in a preliminary analysis, believe that it could be between 5 billion and 25 billion additional dollars of Foreign Direct Investment.

“This could generate an additional 15 to 50 billion dollars annually,” said Daniel Becker, outgoing president of the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), at the 2023 Banking Convention.

He also said that nearshoring could “fatten” the business credit portfolio between 27 thousand and more than 130 thousand million pesos a year.

The agency calculated that if Mexico manages to materialize the boost represented by nearshoring in Foreign Direct Investment and exports, the credit portfolio to companies could be of this magnitude.

This enlargement of the portfolio could benefit between 5,000 and 25,000 companies, of which 87 percent would be micro, small, and medium-sized (MSMEs), according to their preliminary analysis.

“Do you know how many trailers pass through the different borders of our country every week from Tijuana to Tamaulipas? More than 300,000 trucks per day, that is the level of trade we have with the United States today.

“If in Mexico we manage to specify this issue of Foreign Direct Investment, bank credit to companies could increase between 27 thousand and more than 130 thousand million pesos a year,” he said.

He argued that this may give the impression that banks have high levels of capital and excess liquidity and that they are at a very robust moment in Mexico’s history.

It should be remembered that the trade balance between Mexico and the United States is around 600 billion pesos a year.