Tesla has ready its new beer, called “GigaBier”, with which it officially enters the broad beer industry.

The beer market is increasingly broad and, consequently, competitive, especially at a time when consumers are already looking for artisanal products, which offer a variety of flavors and very diverse experiences.

A survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) affirms that beers were placed as the undisputed favorites, registering figures of 185 thousand 375 million Mexican pesos.

Brand Finance, for its part, estimates that, by 2025, global sales of non-alcoholic beer will approach 50 billion, double the figure of 2020. (in the first place), registering 5 thousand 82 million dollars; Victory in fourth, with 4 billion dollars; and Modelo in fifth, with 3 thousand 370 million dollars, among other recognized companies such as Claro, Pemex, Telcel, etc. These data only reflect the great popularity that alcoholic beverages around the world.

Of course, we are talking about an extremely important industry that, in fact, has been consolidated over the years and into which various brands have entered; In addition, it is known that there is a wide range of consumers who manage to develop all kinds of drinks in order to obtain a different experience.

Now, one of the cases that have attracted attention is the consumption of non-alcoholic beer, which, in Mexico, has grown considerably. A recent report reveals that Mexicans are drinking more non-alcoholic beerTherefore, according to the data published by International Euromonitor, the consumption of these beverages had an increase of 62.6 percent between the years 2015 and 2020 and that of light drinks increased up to 15.3 percent. In total, the non-alcoholic beer market increased by 15.4 percent.

Tesla launches GigaBier and thus enters the beer industry

In the midst of all this scenario, one of the brands that has decided to join the industry is Tesla, which, as has been said for a few weeks, has a reserved place in the city of Monterrey, in the State of Nuevo León. .

Since 2020, the news has been released, but it is until now that Elon Musk’s company, Tesla, has its GigaBier, its new beer, ready and that it is now possible to purchase from its website.

“The Tesla GigaBier is designed to emulate the shape of the Cybertruck while honoring the 500-year tradition of producing German beer Reinheitsgebot,” the company said in a statement.

It should be noted that the beer, according to what has been reported, is sold in a box with three bottles, each of 330 ml and its degree of alcohol is 5 percentproduced with water, malted barley, yeast and a touch of “Cyberlúpulo” (the electrified variant of hops).

