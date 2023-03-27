Tesla Supercharger, the new stations of Ricarca open every day | MotorLabs

Dopo diversi anni di utilizzo exclusivo y reserveto ai suoi clienti, Tesla This piano piano I learn the sua rete di ricarica alle auto electtriche di altri produttori: le colonnine Tesla Supercharger Sono tra i punti di ricarica più potenti e diffusi al mundo e senza dubbio faranno gola a tanti automobilisti che hanno già abandonato il motore termico.

Negli ultimi giorni Tesla has opened 6 new stations Supercharger To all the car: we are talking about the stations of Alessandria, Montenero di Bisaccia, Palermo, Rimini, Serravalle Scrivia and Sarzana, stations that if they go to aggiungere alle 20 will open nei mesi scorsi, for a total of di circa 200 colonnine di Ricarica All of the electric cars can be used to charge their own car in very fast mode – even if they are not economical.

If you speak infatti say one rich power of 150 kW or piùat a variable price: if it is a Tesla client, it pays 69 cents to the kWh in the light of the peak, from 16 to 20, oppure 61 cents of the kWh in the non-peak light – for the clients that are twice, those who do not have a Tesla , i prezzi sounded rispectively di 72 cents and 80 centswith the possibility of writing a Monthly subscription at the cost of €12.99 per accedere alle tariffe reserved to Tesla customers. If I’m counting on using at least 4 or 5 volts per month a Supercharger, the monthly bonus is a good offer to spare a discreet percentage of the cost of the car.

To access the service it will be necessary to download theTesla App and I will create a profile; I will always say to the application that if I fly a non-Tesla vehicle, I will indicate the station where I fly, and infinity select the payment method. The avvio e l’arresto della phase di Ricarica avviene semper tramite l’applicatazione, così da rendere tutto as simple and intuitive as possible.