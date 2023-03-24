Test: 8 portable power stations for the summer cottage or camping trip

2023-03-22: Article updated with test by Ecoflow River 2 Max
A few years ago the power bank came, everyone had to have a small box in their pocket to be able to charge the phone in an emergency. But a power bank of 5 Ah is not enough if you are going camping or if you have a summer place out in the primeval forest. Or if you are going out with the boat. We have tested seven new, beefier power banks, also called power stations or sometimes portable battery-powered generators.
Tested power stations
This category is far from homogeneous, there is a lot of difference in price and capacity. What they have in common is that, with the help of a rechargeable battery, they allow you to carry power with you wherever you are. Power that you can then extract in different ways. Everything from a regular USB socket of an older standard to a 230-volt socket for powering, for example, a power tool, a TV, a refrigerator or perhaps even for emergency charging of the electric car.
Don’t miss M3’s weekend podcast!
This thing about portable power for the summer cottage or caravan is of course nothing new. We have lived with recreational batteries for many years and with the help of various adapters and converters you can do exactly the same thing with such a battery. But – it won’t be nearly as smooth and there will be a tangle of cords and connectors to take with you. For a fixed 12-volt installation, there are certainly no problems, but taking it on the trip is not as much fun.
Some of the new powerful devices we’ve tested here also have new features. Such as a built-in lamp, Wi-Fi connection and the ability to control via an app in the mobile phone. This is a really exciting product segment, especially if you are also looking at a solution with a portable solar panel. But when you go up in capacity, a solution like this becomes much more expensive at the same time, than with the old honorable leisure batteries, something that is worth keeping in mind.
Anker 535 Powerhouse: Very close to perfection
Do you want to prepare with a power station for the winter electricity crisis? Anker’s new model impresses in several ways.
Rating 4 out of 5
Opinion
In conclusion, we can only be impressed by this piece from Anker, a total output of 716 watts and 512 Wh in a shockproof format. We want to take it with us on every drive and always have it fully charged in the closet, especially this winter, when apparently every other one can be disconnected from the good old mains.
Positive
- Powerful and compact
- Impressive warranty
- Number of connections
Negative
- Heavy to transport
- For this price, we would have liked to reach higher maximum power
Tested: October 2022
Battery capacity: 512 Wh/160 000 mAh
Weight: 7,6 kg
Taken: From SEK 7,000 via Prisjakt
Read the full Anker 535 Powerhouse review
Bresser mobile power bank: Battery in handbag format with 230V
Compact and relatively cheap power station.
Rating 3 out of 5
Opinion
Bresser is an impressive product in a format that makes it easy to take with you. Together with a couple of mobile solar cells, you can create a really nice base camp out in the wilderness. However, the fact that the device uses a modified sine wave means that the connection options to the 230V outlet are limited. Many will probably do just as well with a powerful pocket-friendly power bank with a USB-C socket that can also charge the laptop.
Positive
- Easy
- Many connectivity options
- Stable voltage and frequency of 230V
Negative
- Low power output
- Pretty expensive
- Does not use pure sine but modified
Manufacturer: bresser
Taken: Costs SEK 1,965 at Amazon Sweden
Effect: 100W (230V) 2A (USB) 10A (12V)
Connections: 2 st usb-a, 1 st usb-a (QC3.0), 3st 12V (5.5 / 2.1), 1st schuko 230V uttag
Weight: 1,6 kg
Measure: 200 x 90 x 170
Read our full test of the Bresser mobile power bank
Ecoflow Delta 1300: Extreme power station for extreme situations
Power bank powerful enough to be able to emergency charge your electric car.
Rating 4 out of 5
Opinion
Ecoflow Delta 1300 is brutally powerful, while the construction feels robust and luxurious. Are you looking for a practical solution for the summer cottage, boat or mobile home? Maybe to run with solar panels? Yes, then this is a much nicer solution is recreational batteries with loose peripherals. But it also costs afterwards.
Positive
- The capacity
- Stabil 230V AC
- Plenty of entrances and exits
Negative
- The fan makes some noise even at low load
- Animals
Manufacturer: Ecoflow
Tested: Maj 2021
Capacity: 576Wh vid 28.8V (20Ah)
Weight: 14 kg
Taken: Costs from SEK 13,998 via Prisjakt
Read our full test of the Ecoflow Delta 1300
Ecoflow River 2 Max: Portable power station that impresses
Charges from zero to full in one hour.
Rating 4.5 out of 5
Opinion
This is a really impressive product and invaluable to have at home should the crisis come. Being able to charge a battery in just one hour that can then power the home’s most important products is a life saver. Of course, it is always possible to wish for even higher maximum power and even more watt-hours – and it is of course possible, but not in this format and at this price. In this segment, the Ecoflow River 2 Max is a really strong product that we highly recommend.
Positive
- Fast charging 0-100 percent in one hour
- X-Boost
- Remote control
Negative
- 512 Wh is still just 512 Wh
Manufacturer: Ecoflow
Tested: Mars 2023
Battery Capacity: 512Wh (20Ah 25.6VDC)
Weight: 6,1 kg
Taken: SEK 6,999 at Amazon Sweden
Read our full test of the Ecoflow River 2 Max
Ecoflow River 600 Max: Bed for high tension on the trip
A power station with high capacity and a sense of quality.
Rating 4 out of 5
Opinion
Ecoflow River 600 Max is stylish, solid, offers lots of connections and delivers stable voltage. But it costs a lot and the usefulness of the flashy LED strip and built-in Wi-Fi is questionable in our eyes.
Positive
- Stable 230V out and double AC sockets
- Super fast charging
- Lots of connections
Manufacturer: Ecoflow
Tested: Maj 2021
Capacity: 576Wh vid 28.8V (20Ah)
Weight: 7,7 kg
Taken: From SEK 6,795 via Prisjakt
Read the full review of the Ecoflow River 600 Max
Goal Zero Yeti 1500X: Smart, powerful and expensive power station
Can run most of the things you need outside the home.
Rating 3 out of 5
Opinion
Due to its weight, this is not a power bank you want to carry with you, but it is really useful for the car camping trip or as the base of your solar system in the croft. The Yeti 1500X is smart and powerful but the price is also extreme.
Positive
- The capacity
- Robust
- Smart warning box
- Smooth app
Negative
- Tung
- Animals
- Just one 230V AC socket is stingy
- Say charging time
Manufacturer: Goal Zero
Tested: Maj 2021
Capacity: 1516 Wh (140,3 Ah)
Weight: 20,7 kg
Taken: From SEK 24,995 via Prisjakt
Read the full review of the Goal Zero Yeti 1500X
Goal Zero Yeti 200X: Smooth power station for flexible charging
Small and flexible power station, but not optimal for longer excursions.
Rating 3 out of 5
Opinion
The format is flexible and at first glance this feels like a given companion for the camping trip. For the beach one day it is perfectly fine, but for longer trips or for heavier gear, the Yeti 200X goes away.
Positive
- Small and flexible
- Flexible charging
- Plenty of contacts
Negative
- Only 13 Ah capacity
- Low measured voltage in the 230V socket
Manufacturer: Goal Zero
Tested: Maj 2021
Capacity: 187Wh (14.4V, 13Ah)
Weight: 2.27kg
Taken: 2,774 kroner at ComputerSalg
Read the full review of the Goal Zero Yeti 200X
Jackery Explorer 1000Wh: Powerful and versatile power station
A powerful Power station that is also relatively portable.
Rating 5 out of 5
Opinion
Jackery Explorer 1000Wh is a flexible solution in this context with a wide range of applications that is also well priced. The construction feels solid and offers several different connections. The fact that it can also be charged with solar panels is a plus.
Positive
- Stylish and user-friendly construction
- Plenty of connectivity options
- Stable voltage (ac) despite high load
Negative
- Missing ip classification
- Takes a long time to load
Tested: July 2021
Capacity:1002Wh (21.6V, 46.4Ah)
Weight: 10 kg
Taken: SEK 13,699 at Amazon Sweden
Read the full test of the Jackery Explorer 1000Wh