Test: 8 portable power stations for the summer cottage or camping trip

2023-03-22: Article updated with test by Ecoflow River 2 Max

A few years ago the power bank came, everyone had to have a small box in their pocket to be able to charge the phone in an emergency. But a power bank of 5 Ah is not enough if you are going camping or if you have a summer place out in the primeval forest. Or if you are going out with the boat. We have tested seven new, beefier power banks, also called power stations or sometimes portable battery-powered generators.

Tested power stations

This category is far from homogeneous, there is a lot of difference in price and capacity. What they have in common is that, with the help of a rechargeable battery, they allow you to carry power with you wherever you are. Power that you can then extract in different ways. Everything from a regular USB socket of an older standard to a 230-volt socket for powering, for example, a power tool, a TV, a refrigerator or perhaps even for emergency charging of the electric car.

This thing about portable power for the summer cottage or caravan is of course nothing new. We have lived with recreational batteries for many years and with the help of various adapters and converters you can do exactly the same thing with such a battery. But – it won’t be nearly as smooth and there will be a tangle of cords and connectors to take with you. For a fixed 12-volt installation, there are certainly no problems, but taking it on the trip is not as much fun.

Some of the new powerful devices we’ve tested here also have new features. Such as a built-in lamp, Wi-Fi connection and the ability to control via an app in the mobile phone. This is a really exciting product segment, especially if you are also looking at a solution with a portable solar panel. But when you go up in capacity, a solution like this becomes much more expensive at the same time, than with the old honorable leisure batteries, something that is worth keeping in mind.

Anker 535 Powerhouse: Very close to perfection

Do you want to prepare with a power station for the winter electricity crisis? Anker’s new model impresses in several ways.

Rating 4 out of 5 Opinion In conclusion, we can only be impressed by this piece from Anker, a total output of 716 watts and 512 Wh in a shockproof format. We want to take it with us on every drive and always have it fully charged in the closet, especially this winter, when apparently every other one can be disconnected from the good old mains. Positive Powerful and compact

Impressive warranty

Number of connections Negative Heavy to transport

For this price, we would have liked to reach higher maximum power

Tested: October 2022

Battery capacity: 512 Wh/160 000 mAh

Weight: 7,6 kg

Taken: From SEK 7,000 via Prisjakt

Bresser mobile power bank: Battery in handbag format with 230V

Compact and relatively cheap power station.

Rating 3 out of 5 Opinion Bresser is an impressive product in a format that makes it easy to take with you. Together with a couple of mobile solar cells, you can create a really nice base camp out in the wilderness. However, the fact that the device uses a modified sine wave means that the connection options to the 230V outlet are limited. Many will probably do just as well with a powerful pocket-friendly power bank with a USB-C socket that can also charge the laptop. Positive Easy

Many connectivity options

Stable voltage and frequency of 230V Negative Low power output

Pretty expensive

Does not use pure sine but modified

Manufacturer: bresser

Taken: Costs SEK 1,965 at Amazon Sweden

Effect: 100W (230V) 2A (USB) 10A (12V)

Connections: 2 st usb-a, 1 st usb-a (QC3.0), 3st 12V (5.5 / 2.1), 1st schuko 230V uttag

Weight: 1,6 kg

Measure: 200 x 90 x 170

Ecoflow Delta 1300: Extreme power station for extreme situations

Power bank powerful enough to be able to emergency charge your electric car.

Rating 4 out of 5 Opinion Ecoflow Delta 1300 is brutally powerful, while the construction feels robust and luxurious. Are you looking for a practical solution for the summer cottage, boat or mobile home? Maybe to run with solar panels? Yes, then this is a much nicer solution is recreational batteries with loose peripherals. But it also costs afterwards. Positive The capacity

Stabil 230V AC

Plenty of entrances and exits Negative The fan makes some noise even at low load

Animals

Manufacturer: Ecoflow

Tested: Maj 2021

Capacity: 576Wh vid 28.8V (20Ah)

Weight: 14 kg

Taken: Costs from SEK 13,998 via Prisjakt

Ecoflow River 2 Max: Portable power station that impresses

Charges from zero to full in one hour.

Rating 4.5 out of 5 Opinion This is a really impressive product and invaluable to have at home should the crisis come. Being able to charge a battery in just one hour that can then power the home’s most important products is a life saver. Of course, it is always possible to wish for even higher maximum power and even more watt-hours – and it is of course possible, but not in this format and at this price. In this segment, the Ecoflow River 2 Max is a really strong product that we highly recommend. Positive Fast charging 0-100 percent in one hour

X-Boost

Remote control Negative 512 Wh is still just 512 Wh

Manufacturer: Ecoflow

Tested: Mars 2023

Battery Capacity: 512Wh (20Ah 25.6VDC)

Weight: 6,1 kg

Taken: SEK 6,999 at Amazon Sweden

Ecoflow River 600 Max: Bed for high tension on the trip

A power station with high capacity and a sense of quality.

Rating 4 out of 5 Opinion Ecoflow River 600 Max is stylish, solid, offers lots of connections and delivers stable voltage. But it costs a lot and the usefulness of the flashy LED strip and built-in Wi-Fi is questionable in our eyes. Positive Stable 230V out and double AC sockets

Super fast charging

Lots of connections

Manufacturer: Ecoflow

Tested: Maj 2021

Capacity: 576Wh vid 28.8V (20Ah)

Weight: 7,7 kg

Taken: From SEK 6,795 via Prisjakt

Goal Zero Yeti 1500X: Smart, powerful and expensive power station

Can run most of the things you need outside the home.

Rating 3 out of 5 Opinion Due to its weight, this is not a power bank you want to carry with you, but it is really useful for the car camping trip or as the base of your solar system in the croft. The Yeti 1500X is smart and powerful but the price is also extreme. Positive The capacity

Robust

Smart warning box

Smooth app Negative Tung

Animals

Just one 230V AC socket is stingy

Say charging time

Manufacturer: Goal Zero

Tested: Maj 2021

Capacity: 1516 Wh (140,3 Ah)

Weight: 20,7 kg

Taken: From SEK 24,995 via Prisjakt

Goal Zero Yeti 200X: Smooth power station for flexible charging

Small and flexible power station, but not optimal for longer excursions.

Rating 3 out of 5 Opinion The format is flexible and at first glance this feels like a given companion for the camping trip. For the beach one day it is perfectly fine, but for longer trips or for heavier gear, the Yeti 200X goes away. Positive Small and flexible

Flexible charging

Plenty of contacts Negative Only 13 Ah capacity

Low measured voltage in the 230V socket

Manufacturer: Goal Zero

Tested: Maj 2021

Capacity: 187Wh (14.4V, 13Ah)

Weight: 2.27kg

Taken: 2,774 kroner at ComputerSalg

Jackery Explorer 1000Wh: Powerful and versatile power station

A powerful Power station that is also relatively portable.

Rating 5 out of 5 Opinion Jackery Explorer 1000Wh is a flexible solution in this context with a wide range of applications that is also well priced. The construction feels solid and offers several different connections. The fact that it can also be charged with solar panels is a plus. Positive Stylish and user-friendly construction

Plenty of connectivity options

Stable voltage (ac) despite high load Negative Missing ip classification

Takes a long time to load

Tested: July 2021

Capacity:1002Wh (21.6V, 46.4Ah)

Weight: 10 kg

Taken: SEK 13,699 at Amazon Sweden

