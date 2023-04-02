Test – Audi R8 V10 Performance RWD, the “last of the last”

In the midst of its energy revolution, the automotive industry continues to say goodbye to its icons. Audi’s turn to conclude the R8 adventure with an exceptional collector’s model.

Another farewell to arms for one of the most famous supercars. Audi has decided to gradually stop production of the R8 after 16 years and 42,000 copies sold worldwide. The time is over for thermal sports cars, which are increasingly penalized by discouraging penalties, even for enthusiasts and wealthy customers.

This R8 is one of the last versions of the supercar, while its career will end after 16 years of marketing. © Antoine Larigaudrie

In addition, Audi having decided to embrace the electric revolution – and with profit – making a brand image of it, including in competition, there is now no longer any place for fully thermal sports cars in its range. Exit then the R8, which had nevertheless become an icon of Audi design, and became famous throughout the world as “the car of Tony Stark aka Iron Man”.

Relatively short front bonnet, long, very domed stern, large air vents on the side, the R8 has a timeless design that looks like a fighter plane. © Antoine Larigaudrie

The brand is therefore working on an electric successor to its racing car, after an unofficial experiment with an R8 e-tron internally 8 years ago (a few hundred copies sold). But in the meantime, Audi has decided to transform the end of the career of its emblematic sports car with fireworks.

The strong point: an iconic design

In 16 years, the Audi R8 will ultimately have changed very little, so successful was the original design, with a relatively short front bonnet and a long, very domed rear, with its large air vents on the side giving it a of a fighter plane. Over time, sharper optics, small carbon aerodynamic details have appeared, but without in any way distorting the basic concept, a strict 2-seater coupé with a mid-engine, an engine that can be admired under its glazed trunk.

And what engine. Originally available with a choice of V8 or V10, this final Performance RWD model features the finest-looking engine in the lineup, the 5.2-liter, all-aspirated, 570-horsepower ten-cylinder engine. horses. It even gains 30 horsepower compared to the classic V10 version. And with a torque of 550Nm for a mass of 1.6 tonnes, in other words, the machine is very dynamic.

Under the hood, our R8 packs a 5.2-litre ten-cylinder engine, fully naturally aspirated, producing 570 horsepower. © Antoine Larigaudrie

The plus: strict propulsion

Audi has also decided for this latest road model to permanently abandon the Quattro all-wheel drive. It has made the reputation of the manufacturer for decades, and had also participated in the success of the early R8, providing it with safety and perfect traction despite high power and very dynamic architecture. An advantage that some super sports enthusiasts had taken umbrage, finally judging the R8 “too easy” and questioning its status as a supercar.

But as its name suggests, the R8 V10 Performance RWD is a strict 2WD. No more 4×4 transmission, only the rear wheels propel this model. Main consequence, a relief of the mass, not so obvious -5 kilos less compared to the old equivalent Quattro version- but above all a feeling of increased lightness and very pure driving sensations.

An enjoyable everyday supercar

Inside, we are resolutely in a super sports car, but above all in an Audi. A very high-end finish, a large steering wheel and comfortable alcantara bucket seats, high-quality plastics, brushed metal and carbon inserts and above all a resolutely “old-fashioned” atmosphere: here no large touch screen or gadgets miscellaneous, just high-precision digital instrumentation with multiple adjustable parameters, focused on performance management. Audi did not want to distort the original spirit of the R8 with superfluous gadgets, it remains a supercar that deserves all the attention possible.

This R8 is a real Audi, with a very high-end finish and comfortable Alcantara bucket seats, like high-quality plastics. © Antoine Larigaudrie

Moreover, to express all this “old-fashioned” character, know that the Bang & Olufsen on-board stereo is excellent, and that it even has a CD changer. Despite everything, the completely captivating sound of the V10 which travels right behind your back fills the whole space, and especially makes you want to cut everything to better enjoy it.

Because the Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance is one of those kinds of cars that totally involves you in driving, whatever the duration of your journey and your pace. Able to blast from 0 to 100km/h in 3.6 seconds with a hellish roar, it also allows you to drive quietly around town and move around with flexibility and practicality.

Its very precise steering transcribes the slightest of your movements, the firm but not excessive damping, the fast but not brutal automatic gearbox and the dynamism of the light chassis (all aluminum, an original feature of the R8) make the remains, giving you the impression of being truly one with this superlative car, but quite pleasant to live with on a daily basis.

The downside: extraordinary consumption

Very endearing, the thermal R8 will be missed in the global automotive landscape, with its unique design and ease of use despite absolutely formidable power. Its tendency to gluttony and to emit a lot of CO2 a little less: 14 liters per 100 kilometers in the WLTP mixed cycle with more than 300 grams of CO2 per kilometer, making it eligible for the super penalty of 50,000 euros. However, not sure that its 100% electric successor reaches such a level of homogeneity and versatility.

This R8 is capable of swallowing the 0 to 100 in just 3.6 seconds. © Antoine Larigaudrie

But at what cost?

It is obvious that this “last of the last” thermal R8 is a veritable anthology of automotive sensations, and there is no doubt that this ultimate version of the Audi icon, already a collector’s item, will find buyers among collectors and wealthy enthusiasts. A very latest GT version, more powerful, more expensive and more performance-oriented on the circuit, is also available (333 copies only at 255,000 euros each).