Test: Tchia or rewarded Optimism, a video game tale

Originally from New Caledonia, the founders of Awaceb Phil Crifo and Thierry Boura are now based in Montreal, although their team is scattered internationally. A necessity: the oceanic island is completely devoid of a video game industry. Nevertheless, Bye is not the fruit of uprooted fantasies. Alright, theopen world is built from scratch. Its topology is not true, it is probable. But this necessary infidelity accommodates the technical and human limits of the studio which, if it must be remembered, is particularly reduced for such an ambitious project. Our epic is divided between the islands of Madra Nöj and Ija Nöj, populated by colorful characters representing the real New Caledonian people in their diversity and contradictions. First feat: Bye is fully dubbed in French and Drehu, an indigenous language which has only twelve thousand speakers left. So Awaceb only worked with local inhabitants, sometimes professional actors, sometimes simple citizens, actors for the duration of a character. An amateurism in the noblest sense of the term which is often heard, it is true, but which reveals all the respect shown to the culture of New Caledonia. Bye is first and foremost a game to be listened to. In this language which is unknown to us, or in the accent of the French speakers, one can already hear the naked sincerity which will enlighten our adventure.