Test – Transport Fever 2: Console Edition – Addicted to networks?

In recent years, the boundaries between the PC and consoles have been greatly reduced. Many genres of video games identified as PC, such as C-RPGs or strategy/management games, have taken the step of being adapted for console. What was heresy to many in the days of the Precursors now comes as a surprise when the portage doesn’t happen.

Indeed, few third-party publishers today do not publish their games on all media, even if this is done years later. This is the case of Transport Fever 2: Console Edition, released in December 2019 on PC then on March 9, 2023 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4 and PS5. For the port, the French publisher Nacon took over from the Dutch Good Shepherd Entertainment, but it is still the Swiss studio Urban Games, creator of the license, which is in charge. A guarantee of success?

An exceptional history lesson

As its name suggests, Transport Fever 2 is a rail, road, river and air transport network management game. We are invited to develop many infrastructures to meet the needs of industries and cities in a given region. It is a real part of the world history of transport that is offered to us, from 1850 to the present day.

The charm of steam

Except for the more adventurous, we strongly urge you to start the game in Campaign mode. Beyond serving as a “giant” and progressive tutorial, there are not one but three campaigns made up of six chapters that await you, for more than twenty hours of play and learning. Each of them gives pride of place to a period in the history of transport, the second half of the 19th century and the era of steam for the first, the beginnings of aviation and the oil revolution up to the 1960s for the second and the rise of transport networks up to the present day for the third.

Immediate take off

From then on, we begin a real journey through the world and the ages. Each chapter takes us to a specific region of the world to “relive” an important moment in the history of transport. On the program, we witness among eighteen scenarios the final link of the Trans-Siberian around Lake Baikal during the reign of Tsar Nicolas II, the first flights of Louis Blériot in France, the Japanese economic miracle of the 1960s with the Shinkansen or the exceptional development of the Shanghai megalopolis. The Campaign mode is a real fun and educational success, so much so that we quickly become addicted to discovering the next stage in our world tour in order to learn more about this fascinating history of transport.

Inevitably, some scenarios will make some of us uncomfortable. Industrial revolutions and the evolution of transport are intimately linked to colonialism, wars and ecological aberrations. Transport Fever 2 does not seek to sweeten unfortunate situations and events through the writing of scenarios, while specifying that these textual elements do not reflect the opinions of the developers. From our point of view and as lovers of history and geography, it is to their credit. This heritage is part of our common history and “forgetting” does not prevent us from repeating the mistakes of the past, quite the contrary.

The campaign wins you over!

Are you French?

Each chapter of the campaigns proposes to achieve three main objectives and three other secondary ones. If the success of the main ones unlocks the following scenario, the secondary ones make it possible to obtain purely honorary golden badges which flatter the ego of the completists. It is in the latter that the studio lets go completely with often crazy tasks to accomplish, such as putting an end to a plot, connecting a circus to its transport network to prevent it from leaving the region, digging the ground to find items on the map or solve puzzles. If most of the actions are very easy, others will make you rack your brains, the fault of the lack of clues or worse of dubious translation. It even happens frequently to have translation omissions with the presence of entire paragraphs written in the language of Shakespeare in the middle of those articulated in that of Molière. An annoying defect of the game for refractory to English.

The most serious things concern the main objectives. They generally consist of producing consumer goods for the citizens of cities as well as intermediate goods for the proper functioning of industrial and agricultural processes. It is therefore necessary to connect all these places as efficiently as possible. For this, we create lines, assign vehicles and organize flows in an optimal way. Basically, we must first get raw materials to processing plants, then connect them to cities hungry for consumer goods.

Serving factories, the sinews of war

The logistical challenge becomes the heart of the game and requires some time to adapt in order to properly understand and memorize its gameplay mechanics. This is where the Campaign mode is particularly effective. The first scenarios guide us in this fundamental learning while simplifying our task thanks to the historical period chosen (era of steam). During this period, urban transport is relatively easy to manage: a bus line (carriages) or tram is more than enough. In addition, money flows freely, which allows us to ignore the cost/benefit ratio of different types of transport.

All roads lead to Rome

Unlike other “builders”, we don’t build any buildings except those related to transport infrastructure. Thus, the cities evolve automatically according to the quality of the transport service developed by us. They are divided into three well-known areas in this type of game: residential area, industrial area and commercial area. Of course, each of these spaces has different needs, which must be carefully managed.

Proper analysis of the topography is essential

Generally speaking, Transport Fever 2 offers a simplified economic approach; we are dealing more with a game of construction than of management. The creation of lines and the multimodal interconnection of the different transport networks represent the essence of the gameplay. Nevertheless, it will be necessary to take into account the budget made available to us in the high levels of difficulty. Each means of transport has a different cost of production, installation and maintenance. We must plan our network well according to these costs and the topography of the playing field. Moreover, the concern of creating a “beneficial” line and the decision to build a tunnel, a bridge or to modernize a road do not take place. not lightly because the costs soar quickly.

Of course, the more we advance in time, the more the difficulties appear and the more the title pushes us to constantly improve our infrastructures. The logistics offer becomes bloated with the addition of air transport. The increase in traffic increases the number of rail and road routes. The constant advance of technologies is completely disrupting our approach to networks, with shorter travel times and a significant increase in the total capacity of goods and people to be transported.

goodbye social life

Only one Airbus in the catalog, too bad!

To do this, we have a substantial collection of vehicles that grows and adapts over time. Lovers of beautiful mechanics or steel monsters will take pleasure in discovering faithfully represented vehicles that have marked the history of transport. We, who have a soft spot for the railroad, greedily appreciate the presence of old steam locomotives up to the modern very high-speed flagships represented by the TGV, the Shinkansen or the German ICE 1. Unfortunately, we have to make do with the initial stock offered by the game; the absence of the Workshop from the PC version (for the moment?) prevents us from enjoying the crazy creations of the community.

Once we are definitely comfortable with the content and gameplay mechanics, we can move on to Transport Fever 2’s second and final game mode: Free Play. This is the infinite mode that will give game addicts many sleepless nights. Yes, you read that right, it is the last game mode. Transport Fever 2 is an experience to be lived exclusively in solitary.

A monument of German rail!

In the Free Game, the setting options are very generous. We have the choice between three different climates (temperate, arid and tropical), three sizes and three map formats (1:1, 1:2 and 1:3). We can also play on the topography and hydrography of the region via cursors. City and industry density, difficulty level, starting year (every ten years from 1850) are also changeable. For the most relentless and patient, a map editor is available to give free rein to their imagination. It’s a shame not to be able to take advantage of community-generated maps.

Beautiful as a truck

The conquest of the West

Developed using an in-house graphics engine, Transport Fever 2 is technically very solid on Xbox Series X. The zoom level is stunning, without causing lag in the transition. The assets are pretty, especially concerning the means of transport and the landscapes. It is also possible to “board” any of the vehicles. We find ourselves in front of it and see the scenery scroll by according to its planned route. This option remains quite pleasant and immersive, especially when we cross the surrounding countryside and enjoy the panorama, even if the passage in HD of certain assets when we approach them reminds us that we are in a video game.

A not very oriental architecture around the mosque…

We are more reserved on cities where the lack of diversity of buildings is often a problem, especially in the era of steam. Immersion takes a hit, for example, when generic Western-style buildings represent the Syrian city of Aleppo in a scenario. Only the presence of a mosque in the middle of the main city of the map is a moderate illusion.

Access to filters is easy

Regarding the ergonomics of the controller, we are very satisfied with the choices made by the development team. The proposal is part of the top of the basket of console adaptations. We are no longer at the rookie mistakes of the precursor ports where the keyboard/mouse combo was basically “simulated”. Admittedly, we must move a pointer for this type of game, but it moves at an appropriate speed and “hooks” the elements to click in a clever way. We find the now classic radial wheels to access filters or management menus. We also take advantage of the many shortcuts linked to the buttons on the controller which make the console gaming experience more fluid and pleasant, even if we necessarily remain below the comfort of the PC version. The bet is successful! (note that the game seems compatible with the addition of a keyboard and a mouse on our consoles).

Finally, a small false note unfortunately concerns the soundtrack of the title. We chain generic themes that end up hitting the system by dint of running in a loop. Fortunately, it is possible to deactivate the music, failing to listen to something else via another device.

Tested on Xbox Series X