Test – Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem – A perfect Hack ‘n’ Slash to wait for Diablo 4?

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is an action-RPG game developed by Wolcen Studio, an independent French studio. The title was funded by a successful Kickstarter campaign in 2015, which allowed the developers to create an ambitious game with great graphics and a great skill system. Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem was released in February 2020 on PC and arrives on March 15, 2023 on our beloved home consoles.

An interesting universe

The story of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem takes place in a medieval-fantasy world strongly inspired by the design and universe of Warhammer. We follow our hero who gains divine powers and fights to save the world from an imminent threat.

The game tells the story in an immersive way through cutscenes, but struggles to convince on its staging and its realization. It’s all the more frustrating that the game has the merit of offering us a narrative with obvious issues, which manages to involve us by creating a whole new world with rich and coherent lore.

The universe of Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem offers a wide variety of places to discover, which however remain very classic. We find familiar environments there, such as forests, mountains, caves or medieval cities. This universe offers a fairly large number of NPCs that allow you to expand the lore by interacting with them. The title of Wolcen wanted to be more mature and more successful than its competitors, but it does not succeed in its bet and really spoils the multiple interactions that we have with its universe.

Exploration remains a key part of the experience. You can discover large areas like in Diablo 3, but here we have more small dungeons and hidden secrets. Each exploration phase is always rewarded with the presence of a mini boss, a treasure chest, a dungeon or a group of elites. This aspect is very satisfying and further promotes replayability, a key element of Hack ‘n’ Slash.

Quality gameplay

Gameplay in Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem is much faster, smoother, and generally more responsive than a Diablo. It is closer to that of Path of Exile by offering us intense combat from the start of the game as well as customizable abilities and skills.

When creating our hero, three profiles are available: Warrior, Mage and Archer. This initial choice imposes the first weapon and the stats at the start of the adventure. Unsurprisingly, the Warrior starts out with more strength, the Archer with a bonus in dexterity, and the Mage with extra willpower. Subsequently, we can improve our character by choosing skills from three different trees, common to the three starting profiles. Each tree offers a variety of very diverse spells and attacks. Just like in Path of Exile, we can collect kinds of gems that also grant us new skills.

Thus, the title offers us a very great flexibility in customization. There’s a fair amount of freedom in our choice to approach the game and choose the class and spells we want to play. It is very easy to reassign our skills and completely change the style of gameplay. This is a real strong point of the game. It therefore implies an excellent rise in power of our character, a key element of the Hack ‘n’ Slash experience, which Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem succeeds brilliantly.

To finish on the skills, they can be improved as we gain experience and use them, allowing us to become more powerful. In addition to this, we can also combine skills from all three trees to create devastating combos.

Diablo, Path of Exile, Torchlight ?

Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem can therefore largely be compared to similar games such as Diablo 3 and Path of Exile, due to its style of play. of combat and its versatility in its approach to class and skill choice. It’s closer to PoE but with a story focus.

The overall game experience remains very comprehensive, with a rich main campaign and a variety of side quests, random events and challenges. The title also has an Endgame mode that significantly increases the life of the game with more difficult challenges and new rewards as players progress: a Hack ‘n’ Slash classic.

Endgame is Stormfal’s Champion mode. It is based on a system similar to the Rifts of Nephalem from Diablo III. To advance we must complete a randomly generated dungeon, divided into missions for a quick challenge or expeditions for the most difficult monsters. Once the objective is completed, we can either return to town or continue our adventure with increased difficulty. The more risk we take, the better the reward.

In addition to these dungeons, we need to improve our city by collecting resources. These are recovered by performing dungeons and the various missions. Finally, we can once again improve our hero by combining gems to increase our power.

A descent into hell…

Despite all the qualities offered by the title, the Xbox version suffers from a huge problem that ruins the gaming experience and simply prevents you from playing it. The text scale is not adapted to the TV screen. All the writings are far too small to be read from a couch. The dialogues, without French dubbing, cannot be understood. Above all, the heart of the game, that is to say all the descriptions of equipment and skills, becomes incomprehensible. How to know under these conditions what are the effects of a skill, the bonuses of a piece of equipment? How did the developers miss this? Definitely needs an update to fix the scaling of all text in the game. As it stands, it’s just unplayable…

Fortunately, my PC gaming experience allows me to give you the test… The console interface is difficult to learn and is clearly not suitable either. To move from tab to tab, you must sometimes press “RT/LT”, sometimes the “Select” button and must use the joystick and not the directional crosses. The interface is clearly not optimized for the controller and it’s a shame, since we spend some time in the inventory…

Tested on Xbox Series X