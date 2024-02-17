Texas builds military base on the border to contain immigration

McALLEN — Texas will build a military base on the banks of the Rio Grande, with which it hopes to contain the irregular migration crossing from Mexico to the United States, at a time when it disputes border control with the federal government.

The announcement was made this Friday by Governor Greg Abbott in the city of Eagle Pass, far south of the country. The Republican was flanked by soldiers on a piece of land of about 32 hectares, where the facility will be built, which, in mid-April, will be able to receive 300 soldiers.

“This will increase the Texas Military Department’s personnel capacity in Eagle Pass to operate more effectively and efficiently. It will house up to 1,800 soldiers, with the possibility of expanding up to 2,300.”said Abbott, who criticizes Democratic President Joe Biden for allowing an “invasion” in the country and accuses him of failing to act against criminal gangs on the border.

The base will be built in phases of 300 beds every 30 days, said Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, head of the Texas Military Department. The complex will include three command posts, weapons warehouses and a helipad, he added.

At Eagle Pass, Texas troops took control of Shelby Park, which has an access ramp to the river, in January. They have also laid barbed wire fences for about 160 km along the riverbank. The Biden administration took the case to court, because the borders are federal jurisdiction.

“We have seen the effectiveness of the barbed wire in Shelby Park (…) By having the soldiers located right next to the river, they will have the ability to more quickly build that barbed wire barrier,” Abbott added.

The governor said that the crossing of migrants in Texas is decreasing thanks to his measures and ruled out greater control on the Mexican side. “It is not Mexico that controls the border. It is the cartels that control it,” he said.

The Supreme Court has authorized the border police to cut the fence. But, while the process continues in court, Texas extends the fence.

It is also in the hands of a federal judge to decide whether a recent rule passed by Texas, which allows police to detain migrants who have entered the country illegally, complies with the law.

In a hearing on Thursday, the judge announced that it would be a “nightmare” if there are different immigration rules in each state, and rejected the “invasion” argument that Texas maintains, according to local media reports. His ruling could be known before March, when the law will take effect.

