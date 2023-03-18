Texas Chainsaw Massacre: an ultra violent trailer and a release date

After Friday the 13th: The Video Games, the flawed adaptation of the gore franchise Friday 13, which gave players the opportunity to embody one of the most famous serial killers in cinema, the publisher Gun Interactive is back with another equally bloody license. This time, not Jason and his hockey mask, but Leatherface, his chainsaw and his human skin mask. As a bonus, this weirdo has obviously brought his whole family back.

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre game promises to be ultra violent

Always with the aim of offering us a survival horror, asymmetrical multiplayer, Gun Interactive called on the Sumo Nottingham studio and the developers have put the dishes in the big ones. In the next The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (Chainsaw Massacre here), we can not only embody the famous serial killer, as in Dead By Daylight, but also his entire family of murderous savages. The game will therefore pit killers against survivors. At each game, they will have to leave the scene by completing a few objectives on the road. The killers as much to them, will have to attack and liquidate the poor victims. And if we are to believe the video, it looks particularly violent.

While the game doesn’t look like it’s breaking a duck’s three legs visually, we have to admit that the kill animations appear to be extremely violent and bloody. It’s brutal, and blood is spilled by the hectolitre. That should satisfy fans of the franchise seen from here.

A release date and a beta for Leatherface and his family

In terms of gameplay, however, we will have to wait a little longer to see what is going on. The game Chainsaw Massacre is dated August 18 on PS5, Xbox Series, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. It will also arrive on the Xbox Game Pass as soon as it is released.

A beta phase is scheduled for PC on May 25 and should already help us take the temperature. This game Chainsaw Massacre already promises to be faithful to the first films of the franchise. Saga launched in the 70s with the eponymous film, the franchise will have subsequently had a whole bunch of more or less canonical episodes and reboots all the time. The latest film, soberly called… Chainsaw Massacreis available exclusively on Netflix.