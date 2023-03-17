Texas Chainsaw Massacre set for August 18

Promised to be released in the Xbox Game Pass subscription on the day of its release, to facilitate the population of servers, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre will oppose a line of five bloodthirsty killers (the “Family”) to as many young people (the “Victims”) who will try to survive in the bush to not end up like in this short video. If the game takes up the well-marked concept of asymmetrical multiplayer, this time it is not a question of unleashing a single overpowered killer against human cattle. The parties will actually oppose 3 killers on one side and 4 survivors on the other, knowing that all characters have their own special skill.

sissy family

Note that despite the presence of Gun Interactive in the edition, it is not IlFonic more Sumo Nottingham who is developing this project, the studio of Friday 13 being busy on the Ghostbusters license. The official site of the game will allow you to know more about the profile and the SKILLS of the five Victims (Julie, Leland, Connie, Sonny, Ana). The abilities and attributes of the members of the Family (The Cook, Sissy, The Hitchhiker, Johnny, Leatherface) are presented ici and you can also examine the three cards of the game. The technical test announced for May 25 will only welcome a limited number of people and will take place only on Steam.