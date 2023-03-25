Texas Leads US Job Growth

Austin, Texas— Texas again set several monthly job growth records in February. It led job growth in the United States and again set another monthly employment record last month The Center Square announced.

February also marked two full years of uninterrupted monthly job growth in the state, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) said, having added jobs in 33 of the last 34 months.

Since February 2022, the state has added 611,400 jobs, leading the nation in job growth every month for the past year.

Texas added 58,200 jobs in February, or nearly one in five of all jobs added nationwide. The civilian workforce increased by 64,800, the largest monthly growth since September 2020, TWC reports.

The state’s total workforce reached the most in Texas history last month at 14,819,440.

The total number of non-agricultural jobs amounted to 13 million 831 thousand 900; employed and self-employed workers amount to 14 million 232 thousand 104.

“Texas is where the American dream lives, where businesses flourish and people prosper,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “I am proud that more Texans are working, as the state has added more than 2 million jobs since I took office in 2015. Texas continues to lead the nation thanks to our innovative companies and our strong and growing workforce.”

Abbott added that despite record job growth, the state “cannot become complacent,” pointing to bills introduced in the state legislature that will expand the economy and help employers, workers and taxpayers. They include “reducing property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure improvements and strategic economic development tools,” she noted.

Professional and business services led job growth in February, adding 30,300 new jobs. Private Education and Health Services added the second highest number of 12,500 jobs, followed by 5,800 Commerce, Transportation and Public Services.

“The past 24 months of uninterrupted job growth show the strength of the Texas economy and the ongoing economic opportunity for Texans,” said TWC President Bryan Daniel. “To sustain this growth, TWC supports initiatives to develop a skilled workforce that meets the needs of employers and provides citizens with the skills they need to succeed.”

Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4% is still higher than the national unemployment rate.

The Midland Metropolitan Statistical Area reported the lowest unemployment rate of 3% in February, followed by Amarillo’s 3.5% and Austin-Round Rock’s 3.7%.

McAllen-Edinburgh-Mission had the highest unemployment rate at 6.8%, followed by Beaumont-Port Arthur at 6.5% and Brownsville-Harlingen at 6.3%.