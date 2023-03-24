Texas oil opens with a drop of 2.89%, to $67.94 a barrel

New York, Mar 24 (EFE).- The price of Texas intermediate oil (WTI) opened this Friday with a drop of 2.89%, up to $67.94 a barrel, after the new financial tornado raised in Europe by the collapse of Deutsche Bank shares, which has once again raised doubts about the sector and the economy.

At 9:00 a.m. local time (1:00 p.m. GMT), WTI futures contracts for May delivery were down $2.02 compared to the previous day’s close.

The US benchmark oil has been greatly affected by the banking crisis that has hit the United States and Europe, after the US authorities intervened, on March 9, the Silicon Valley bank to stop a massive flight of deposits from the entity , which had been forced to sell assets at a considerable loss to meet the liquidity needs of its clients.

The collapse of Deutsche Bank shares, of more than 10%, occurred after the entity announced that it plans to amortize 1,500 million dollars of subordinated debt on May 24, before its maturity in 2028.

The bank assured that it has “all the required regulatory approvals” for that decision, but the news caused a deep impact in the banking sector, which went into the red after it was known.

“Banks are the main driver of oil (and actually all risky assets), and the loss of confidence in the financial system has reignited fears that another crisis is coming after we just saw some of the biggest bank failures since 2008”, said analyst Tom Essaye of the firm Sevens Report today.

Oil also closed negative yesterday, after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) announced its decision to raise interest rates by 0.25 points on Wednesday and central bank president Jerome Powell announced emphasize the credit risks of the banking sector.

Powell said on Wednesday that stress in the banking industry could trigger a credit crunch, with “significant” implications for the economy.

To this are added some statements by the US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, who yesterday assured that the recovery of the strategic oil reserve will take years, which implies a reduction in demand expectations in the short term.

The United States last year released 180 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserve as part of a plan to mitigate the rise in prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In December, it announced that it would begin the repurchase of crude oil when its price was between 67 and 72 dollars. EFE

