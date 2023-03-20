Texas school shooting leaves two students injured

Texas, US.- Two students were injured in a shooting at a Texas high school and police have taken a suspect into custody, authorities said.

The shooting happened outside Arlington’s Lamar High School at about 6:55 a.m., shortly before students were due to arrive for their first day of school after spring break, police and the school district said.

One student was shot and the other was wounded by “flying debris,” and both are receiving medical attention, said Anita Foster, a spokeswoman for the school district. At the moment she could not give more information about the identities of the students or their conditions.

Arlington Police reported that the alleged shooter never entered school grounds and was arrested shortly after officers arrived on scene. Authorities tweeted at 7:21 a.m. that the site was under security and did not release any further information about the attacker.

The alleged assailant is a minor and therefore will not be publicly identified, police spokesman Tim Ciesco said later. He added that the department will provide more information during a press conference in the afternoon.

Foster said arriving school buses and other students were diverted off campus before classes started.

Everyone, including parents, was asked to stay away from the facility while investigations continued. Police said at 10:40 a.m. that they had completed the inspection of the facilities and that the students would be handed over to their guardians at a “reunification center” starting at noon.