Texas Tech recognizes Mexican professor

Step.- As Dr. Salvador Cruz-Flores, MD, MPH—professor and founding chair of the Department of Neurology at Texas Tech University Health Science Center at El Paso (TTUHSC)—tells his students: he didn’t particularly like studying neuroscience in medical school.

Rather than give up, he accepted the challenge.

Currently, Dr. Cruz-Flores is the recipient of the prestigious Texas Tech University System (TTU System) Chancellor’s Council Award for Distinguished Teaching. The TTU System presents this prestigious award annually to educators who demonstrate a profound impact on their students and show exceptional dedication to teaching excellence.

TTU System Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, MD, and TTUHSC El Paso President Richard Lange, MD, MBA honored Dr. Cruz-Flores during a March 31 ceremony on the TTUHSC El Paso campus.

“I am deeply honored to have been chosen for this award,” said Dr. Cruz-Flores. “It’s incredibly sobering to receive this recognition for the privilege of doing something I love, because I’m just one of the many incredible teachers that work here. This recognition is not only a testament to my passion for education, but also to the incredible team of colleagues, students, and staff that I have had the privilege of working with at TTUHSC El Paso. Together, we have created a learning environment that encourages growth, curiosity, and excellence.”

Dr. Cruz-Flores earned his medical degree from the National Autonomous University of Nuevo León and completed his training in internal medicine and neurology, in addition to receiving his Master’s in Public Health from Saint Louis University. He is a member of several prominent organizations, including the American Academy of Neurology, the American Neurological Association, the Society for Neurocritical Care, the Society for Critical Care Medicine, and the American Heart Association.

With more than two decades of experience in the field, the physician has been instrumental in shaping the TTUHSC El Paso Department of Neurology since its inception. Under his leadership, the department has grown significantly, providing comprehensive training and clinical experiences to its students, residents, and fellows. His innovative educational initiatives have been a driving force in advancing the department’s reputation for excellence in neurological care.

“Dr. Cruz-Flores’ unwavering commitment to his students and pursuit of knowledge has left an indelible mark on our institution,” Lange said. “His tireless dedication to teaching and mentoring the next generation of neurologists has helped establish to TTUHSC El Paso as a center of world-class patient care, pioneering research, and world-class medical education. We are proud to have him as part of our team, and this award is a testament to his exceptional contributions.”

While serving as Chief of Staff at the University Medical Center of El Paso, Dr. Cruz-Flores played a critical role in leading the Stroke and Neuroscience team. Her efforts established the region’s first Mobile Stroke Unit, a specialized vehicle aimed at providing rapid response to stroke victims throughout El Paso. Under Cruz-Flores’ leadership, UMC became the first and only hospital in El Paso to receive a Comprehensive Stroke Center designation from the Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Heart and Stroke Associations, making it which means the highest level of stroke treatment available.

Dr. Cruz-Flores’ impact extends beyond the TTUHSC El Paso campus. He is active in numerous community programs aimed at improving neurological health along the US-Mexico border. Through his efforts, awareness of and access to vital stroke and neurological care have increased, significantly benefiting the health of the community in our Borderplex region. This includes the rural West Texas regions of the Permian Basin and Big Bend, where the department of neurology recently provided enhanced epilepsy care through telemedicine and community education.

Throughout his career, Cruz-Flores has accomplished many things. In 2021, he was appointed executive advisor to the Association of University Professors of Neurology, followed by a seat on the Board of Directors of the American Neurological Association and the United Council of Neurological Specialties in 2022. He also currently holds the position of Jim and Julie Cardwell Chair of Neurology at TTUHSC El Paso.

Dr. Cruz-Flores’ work at TTUHSC El Paso has left a permanent mark on our Borderplex community. By establishing the Department of Neurology, he addressed a growing disparity in the region’s healthcare landscape, providing comprehensive care for stroke, epilepsy, movement disorders, and other neurological conditions in historically underserved communities. As a result, countless patients and families have seen their lives transformed for the better.

In addition, Cruz-Flores’ dedication to research and education has strengthened the university’s reputation as a model for health care innovation along the US-Mexico border. Her mentorship has inspired a new generation of healthcare professionals to address provider shortages in the region, ensuring a diverse and skilled group of neurologists and medical specialists.

“As we continue to shape the future of neurological care,” said the honoree, “I remain committed to empowering the next generation of medical professionals to serve our Borderplex community and beyond with compassion, skill and innovation. Someone once said that if your plan is for a year, plant rice. If your plan is ten years, plant trees. If your plan is for a hundred years, educate people. That is why I am committed to education.”

The TTU System Chancellor’s Council Distinguished Teaching Award is a fitting tribute to Dr. Cruz-Flores’ commitment to excellence in education, research, and patient care. TTUHSC El Paso is honored to have him on its faculty and looks forward to his continued contributions to the institution and the Borderplex community.

“These awards recognize the best of the best, and I am extremely honored to recognize our world-class faculty throughout the Texas Tech University System,” said Dr. Mitchell. “Our award winners have risen to the top of their fields of study and are leading experts in providing students with an unrivaled educational experience. I congratulate each of our esteemed faculty who received this year’s teaching and research awards.”

The Chancellor’s Council fosters innovation and success throughout the TTU System through its annual donations. Its prestigious Distinguished Teaching and Research Awards are the highest honors for faculty and researchers bestowed by the TTU System. The awards are presented annually to outstanding educators and researchers in recognition of their exemplary scholarship.