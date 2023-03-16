Thailand: Radioactive cylinder missing

In Thailand, a container with highly radioactive content has disappeared without a trace. The steel cylinder with dangerous caesium-137 came from a steam power plant in the province of Prachin Buri in the east of the country. He has probably been missing since the end of February, but the operators only alerted the police last Friday, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported on Thursday, citing the authorities.

The radioisotope is used in industrial measuring devices, among other things. A reward of 50,000 Thai baht (about 1,400 euros) has been offered for information on the whereabouts of the approximately 25-kilogram container, said the chief of the province’s public health services, Surin Suebsueng. A special team has been set up to monitor possible cases of illness caused by the radioactive substance. However, no such case has been discovered so far.

At the end of January, a radioactive capsule fell from a truck in Western Australia while being transported from a mine to a depot. Experts and emergency services searched feverishly for days for the pod, which also contained cesium-137. Eventually, the tiny capsule was found on the side of the road in the outback. Nobody got hurt.