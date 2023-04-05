Thales engineer accused of having placed cameras in the toilets of BHV Paris: the company considers these “shocking allegations” and is considering filing a complaint

The Thales company confirms the search on Tuesday of its Rungis site, targeting one of its employees, franceinfo learned on Wednesday via a press release. The images recovered allowed investigators to count “about 200 women and child victims” of these recordings.

An engineer employed by the electronics group Thales was taken into police custody on Tuesday in Paris, suspected of having installed cameras in the smoke detectors of the women’s toilets of a BHV restaurant, in the 4th arrondissement, learned this Wednesday franceinfo from a source close to the file.

>> Cyberattacks: falling figures, espionage and computer security… What should we retain from Anssi’s annual report?

This engineer was arrested this Tuesday morning, around 7 a.m., at his home, and placed in police custody for “invasion of the intimacy of private life by capturing images of a sexual nature”. He is suspected of having filmed and recovered the images “of around 200 women and children”, according to this source familiar with the matter.

One of these mini-cameras, installed in the restrooms of the Eataly BHV restaurant, was discovered by a woman on February 8, 2022. After this woman was reported to the store, the site’s deputy director of security filed a complaint, just like this female victim.

Cameras hidden in smoke detectors

Thanks to the identification of the internet network used to record the videos, the suspect engineer could be identified. After a search of his workplace on the premises of a Thales site in the Paris region, equipment was seized. The images recovered allowed investigators to count “about 200 women and child victims” of these recordings.

According to this source close to the investigation, the investigators also discovered that cameras had been installed in August 2020 in the smoke detectors of the McDonald’s restaurant in Paris Montparnasse.

“Individual behavior”, recalls the management of Thales

The company Thales and confirms the search, Tuesday, on its Rungis site, targeting one of its employees, learned franceinfo Wednesday via a press release. These searches of the employee’s place of work led to the seizure of equipment. The group claims that it has just become aware of these “press allegations” and judge them “shocking”. He adds that these accusations relate “of an individual behavior of this employee” and don’t have “no connection with the activities of the company”. Finally, Thales says it wants to cooperate with the investigation and “study the possibility of filing a complaint”.