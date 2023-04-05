That depression and anxiety to generation Z

Mexico City.- 77 per cent of the people who belong to generation Z are undergoing treatment to address anxiety and depression issues, warned the mental health company Cuéntame.

These health problems even outnumber the number of cases presented by groups of other ages.

However, generations also suffer from specific health problems.

For example, 10 per cent of those belonging to the millennial generation suffer from stress issues and 18 per cent of generation X present burnout or job exhaustion issues.

“The first cause of work disability is depression, increasing absenteeism by 56 percent”, warned Regina Athié, CEO of Cuéntame.

It added that in the country, the percentage of employees who feel burnout at work has increased, since in 2019 it was 63 per cent of them and for 2022 the percentage has increased by 81 per cent.

From your point of view, this is a social problem that is on the rise, since the second cause of death among young people is suicide.

Athié señaló that not attending to mental health manifests itself in presentism, the loss of productivity and labor absenteeism.

This last factor alone cost companies 85 thousand million pesos in 2020, 10 percent more than in 2017, according to the Adecco Group.

“If you can have more serious complications, and become a very costly pandemic for governments and society”, warns Regina Athié.

He believed that the pandemic exacerbated problems such as depression, anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorders.

For that reason, I say, it is important that organizations take preventive solutions and promote healthier and more productive work environments.