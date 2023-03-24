That nostalgia! The best acts we have seen in the 10 years of the Ceremony Festival

He Ceremony Festival turns 10 this 2023 and will celebrate it big with a lineup that includes top-level acts such as Rosalía y Travis Scottbut also to a well-thought-out undercard with artists who probably won’t take long to make the leap to the mainstream (be careful with Ethel Cain).

How did we get here? the path of Ceremony Festival it has not been easy. Let’s remember the last minute change of venue in its first edition, the almost cancellation of the 2017 edition that gave rise to Ceremony on Sunday and the poster that could not be in 2020 due to the pandemic.

However, the organizers of Ceremony Festival They have managed to get ahead and now they have one of the most important festivals, not only in the capital, but in all of Mexico. There are few events that have an editorial line as clear as Ceremony and this can be verified by taking a look at their history: they trusted C. Tangana, Rosalía, Tyler, The Creator, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Pusha T, In Kaytrana and now they are juggernauts in their own realms.

Finally, the birthday of Ceremony Festival It fills us with a lot of nostalgia and we set out to make a list with some of our favorite presentations. Join us on this journey through the past:

Animal Collective (2013)

After suffering all day with the rain, Animal Collective delivered a dream show. The group closed with My Girlgreat song of Merriweather Post Pavillion and life restarted for many of us who were on the Pegasus.

The group arrived in Mexico in the peak of his career and boy did he generate a lot of expectations. The visuals, the repertoire, the vibe of the public and even the bad weather gave this presentation a very particular air, which left a great taste in our mouths.

Photo: Halofive

Tyler, The Creator (2014)

At this stage Tyler, The Creator he was just a baby. Still known mostly for his work with Odd Futurethe singer came on stage to give us a set based on Wolf, Goblin, Bastard and a triad of covers from his former group of crazy rappers.

And yes, before stardom with Flower Boy, IGOR y CALL ME IF YOU GET LOSThe Ceremony Festival allowed us to see the beginnings of probably one of the three most important rappers of today along with Kendrick Lamar y Drake. Kudos to the organizers who had this great vision.

Photo: Diego Figueroa / Montserrat Castro

Pusha T (2015)

If you know you know…back then Pusha T He was primarily known for his collaborations with Ye (in his good times) and we all spent our throats with rolls like Mercy, Runaway, So Appalled y Don’t Like.

The rain was falling again Pegaso Dynamic Center and we were all happy despite everything since we found ourselves listening to the hymns of an entire generation.

Photo: Diego Figueroa / Monn Castro

Underworld (2017)

After Björk y Arca will stun us with a wonderful rendition of Hyperballadit was the turn of Underworld and, honestly, they did make us feel like we were in a Trainspotting den.

The lights dazzled us in the Ceremony Festival and, despite our exhaustion, their frenetic beats made us hold out until the end of the festival. One of the best closures? Definitely!

Photo: Special

Aphex Twin (2019)

Aphex Twin in Mexico it was something that many of us saw as impossible. In itself, seeing the producer anywhere in the world is an extremely complicated matter. When we saw that the Ceremony Festival had booked AFX to headline his festival we didn’t really believe it, and probably didn’t until we were in front of the stage.

The concert is a difficult experience to relate. The musician started the show in Ceremony Festival with very discreet sounds and visuals; however, the presentation evolved to the point where it made us think that visual and auditory drugs are a reality (really).

The show started around midnight and, after the time change, ended very early in the morning. All of us who lived through that concert ended up in ecstasy and well, we finally experienced first hand the legend of Aphex Twin.

Foto: Getty Images

We have reached the end of this list! What has been your favorite presentation of the Ceremony Festival? Are you ready for the next edition? We hope to see you there.

Photo via Twitter: @axeceremonia

